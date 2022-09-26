Video: Grieving sister of Iran man killed in protests chops hair at his funeral

Iran's anti-hijab protests that have grabbed the world's attention and have spread to other countries around the globe have entered their tenth day. In Iran, over 41 have died in the protests that turned violent and at least 700 have been arrested as the government continues its crack down on the demonstrations- largest since fuel prices protests in 2019- that have not died down despite internet curbs in the country.

A video of a man's funeral, Javad Heydari, who died amid crackdown on the protests, has been widely shared on social media. In the heart wrenching footage, Javad Heydari's sister can be seen cutting off her hair as his funeral is underway. She can be seen crying inconsolably as other women around her try to comfort her.

Javad Heydari's sister, who is one of the victims of protests against the murder of #Mahsa_Amini, cuts her hair at her brother's funeral.#IranRevolution #مهسا_امینیpic.twitter.com/6PJ21FECWg — 1500tasvir_en (@1500tasvir_en) September 25, 2022

Protests in Iran began following the death of Mahsa Amini after the 22-year-old was arrested by the morality police for not wearing a hijab. Mahsa Amini was beaten up in custody, her family claimed, which resulted in her death. Iran's police have claimed Mahsa Amini suffered a heart attack.

Worldwide, French police used tear gas to prevent hundreds of people protesting in Paris from marching on Iran's embassy on Sunday.

In London, several protesters clashed with the police and attempted to break through barriers outside Iran embassy in Britain.

