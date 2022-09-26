Home / World News / Video: Grieving sister of Iran man killed in protests chops hair at his funeral

Video: Grieving sister of Iran man killed in protests chops hair at his funeral

world news
Updated on Sep 26, 2022 09:22 AM IST

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: A video of a man's funeral, Javad Heydari, who died amid crackdown on the protests, has been widely shared on social media.

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Javad Heydari's sister can be seen cutting off her hair.(Twitter)
ByMallika Soni

Iran's anti-hijab protests that have grabbed the world's attention and have spread to other countries around the globe have entered their tenth day. In Iran, over 41 have died in the protests that turned violent and at least 700 have been arrested as the government continues its crack down on the demonstrations- largest since fuel prices protests in 2019- that have not died down despite internet curbs in the country.

A video of a man's funeral, Javad Heydari, who died amid crackdown on the protests, has been widely shared on social media. In the heart wrenching footage, Javad Heydari's sister can be seen cutting off her hair as his funeral is underway. She can be seen crying inconsolably as other women around her try to comfort her.

Protests in Iran began following the death of Mahsa Amini after the 22-year-old was arrested by the morality police for not wearing a hijab. Mahsa Amini was beaten up in custody, her family claimed, which resulted in her death. Iran's police have claimed Mahsa Amini suffered a heart attack.

Worldwide, French police used tear gas to prevent hundreds of people protesting in Paris from marching on Iran's embassy on Sunday.

In London, several protesters clashed with the police and attempted to break through barriers outside Iran embassy in Britain.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

iran
Sign out