Video: Hundreds protest in Paris over Mahsa Amini's death, police use tear gas

French police on Sunday used tear gas to prevent hundreds of people protesting in Paris from marching on Iran's embassy, AFP reported.

As protesters in Paris gathered for the second consecutive day amid massive worldwide outrage over the death of Mahsa Amini, the police blocked the path of the protesters as they approached the Iranian embassy.

Police also fired tear gas to disperse the protesters, AFP reported.

#Breaking: Just in - French police disperses crowds of Iranian protestors in #Paris, #France, who were protesting in front of the embassy building of #Iran.📹 @ClementLanot pic.twitter.com/QNw6a9XSHi — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) September 25, 2022

Mahsa Amini died following her arrest by Iran's morality police last week. Her family alleged that she was beaten up after her arrest by the police for not wearing hijab.

Tear gas had been used “on several occasions groups tried to break through the roadblock set up near the Iranian embassy. The police used... tear gas to repel them,” Paris police said adding that almost 4,000 people had gathered for the protests.

Tense scenes also took place in London as protesters clashed with the police outside the Iranian embassy.

