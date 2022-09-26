Home / World News / Video: Hundreds protest in Paris over Mahsa Amini's death, police use tear gas

Video: Hundreds protest in Paris over Mahsa Amini's death, police use tear gas

world news
Published on Sep 26, 2022 02:51 AM IST

Mahsa Amini Protests In France: Police fired tear gas to disperse the protesters, AFP reported.

Mahsa Amini Protests In France: People take part in a demonstration in support of Iranian protesters in Paris.(AFP)
Mahsa Amini Protests In France: People take part in a demonstration in support of Iranian protesters in Paris.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

French police on Sunday used tear gas to prevent hundreds of people protesting in Paris from marching on Iran's embassy, AFP reported.

As protesters in Paris gathered for the second consecutive day amid massive worldwide outrage over the death of Mahsa Amini, the police blocked the path of the protesters as they approached the Iranian embassy.

Police also fired tear gas to disperse the protesters, AFP reported.

Mahsa Amini died following her arrest by Iran's morality police last week. Her family alleged that she was beaten up after her arrest by the police for not wearing hijab.

Tear gas had been used “on several occasions groups tried to break through the roadblock set up near the Iranian embassy. The police used... tear gas to repel them,” Paris police said adding that almost 4,000 people had gathered for the protests.

Tense scenes also took place in London as protesters clashed with the police outside the Iranian embassy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
paris iran france + 1 more
paris iran france

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out