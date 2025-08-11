Search
Mon, Aug 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Iran tells Armenia Trump-backed land corridor may be part of US ploy

AFP |
Published on: Aug 11, 2025 09:12 pm IST

In a phone call with Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian "warned against possible actions by the United States.

Iran stepped up warnings to Armenia on Monday over a planned US-backed corridor linking Azerbaijan to an exclave near the Iranian border, part of a recent peace deal between Yerevan and Baku.

President Donald Trump, center, shakes hands with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, right, and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev during a trilateral signing ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Washington.(AP)
President Donald Trump, center, shakes hands with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, right, and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev during a trilateral signing ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Washington.(AP)

In a phone call with Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian "warned against possible actions by the United States, which could pursue hegemonic goals in the Caucasus region under the guise of economic investments and peace guarantees", according to a statement from Tehran.

The land corridor dubbed the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity" is part of a deal signed last week in Washington between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Under the deal, the United States will have the development rights of the proposed route, which would connect Azerbaijan to its Nakhichevan exclave, passing near the Iranian border.

Iran has long opposed the planned transit route, also known as the Zangezur corridor, fearing it would cut the country off from Armenia and the rest of the Caucasus, and bring potentially hostile foreign forces to near its borders.

Pezeshkian said Iran "welcomes any agreement that promotes the strengthening of peace" among its neighbours, but emphasised the need to prevent the "interference of any military or security force" in implementing the corridor project, according to the statement from his office.

Armenia's deputy foreign minister is due in Tehran on Tuesday for talks on the issue, Tehran has said.

On Saturday, a senior advisor to Iran's supreme leader said Tehran will not allow the creation of the planned corridor, warning that the area would become "a graveyard for Trump's mercenaries".

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Tsunami Warning Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Tsunami Warning Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Iran tells Armenia Trump-backed land corridor may be part of US ploy
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On