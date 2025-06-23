Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Israeli strikes hit Iran's notorious Evin prison, other govt sites | Watch

ByHT News Desk
Jun 23, 2025 05:11 PM IST

Evin prison is known for holding dual nationals and Western detainees often used as leverage in negotiations with the West.

Iran on Monday witnessed a series of fresh and more intense Israeli airstrikes near the capital, Tehran, around midday, with one of the strikes reportedly hit the gate of Evin prison, the infamous facility known for holding dual nationals and Western detainees often used as leverage in negotiations with the West, according to Iranian state TV.

Israel's defense ministry confirmed that these were Israeli strikes targeting Iranian government targets in Tehran, including Evin Prison. (X/@AvivaKlompas)
Israel's defense ministry confirmed that these were Israeli strikes targeting Iranian government targets in Tehran, including Evin Prison. (X/@AvivaKlompas)

Black-and-white surveillance footage of the impact of the strike at Evin prison surfaced on social media. Follow Iran-Israel conflict live updates

Israel's defense ministry confirmed that these were Israeli strikes targeting Iranian government targets in Tehran, including Evin prison.

 

Evin prison houses political prisoners and individuals with Western ties in units run by the Revolutionary Guard — a powerful force that reports directly to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The facility is under US and EU sanctions.

Iran's judiciary Mizan news outlet confirmed Israeli attack on Evin prison, saying parts of prison damaged but added that the situation remained under control.

Other targets of Israel's fresh strikes

Other targets of Israel's fresh wave of missile strikes included the security headquarters of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guards, the city's Palestine Square, and the paramilitary Basij volunteer corps building, which is a part of the Revolutionary guard, according to an Associated Press report.

“The Iranian dictator will be punished with full force for attacking the Israeli home front,” the Israeli defence ministry said.

Iranian media said Israel's strikes hit a power supply system in Tehran, resulting in outages.

An Iranian news agency said Israel struck Fordow -- a key nuclear enrichment facility buried deep in the mountains south of Tehran, which was hit by the US strikes on Saturday as well with "bunker buster" bombs in support of its ally Israel.

Iran also countered on Monday by firing missile barrages at Israel and vowed retaliation against the US.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Israeli strikes hit Iran's notorious Evin prison, other govt sites | Watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On