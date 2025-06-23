Israeli strikes hit Iran's notorious Evin prison, other govt sites | Watch

Iran on Monday witnessed a series of fresh and more intense Israeli airstrikes near the capital, Tehran, around midday, with one of the strikes reportedly hit the gate of Evin prison, the infamous facility known for holding dual nationals and Western detainees often used as leverage in negotiations with the West, according to Iranian state TV. Israel's defense ministry confirmed that these were Israeli strikes targeting Iranian government targets in Tehran, including Evin Prison. (X/@AvivaKlompas)

Black-and-white surveillance footage of the impact of the strike at Evin prison surfaced on social media. Follow Iran-Israel conflict live updates

Evin prison houses political prisoners and individuals with Western ties in units run by the Revolutionary Guard — a powerful force that reports directly to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The facility is under US and EU sanctions.

Iran's judiciary Mizan news outlet confirmed Israeli attack on Evin prison, saying parts of prison damaged but added that the situation remained under control.

Other targets of Israel's fresh strikes

Other targets of Israel's fresh wave of missile strikes included the security headquarters of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guards, the city's Palestine Square, and the paramilitary Basij volunteer corps building, which is a part of the Revolutionary guard, according to an Associated Press report.

“The Iranian dictator will be punished with full force for attacking the Israeli home front,” the Israeli defence ministry said.

Iranian media said Israel's strikes hit a power supply system in Tehran, resulting in outages.

An Iranian news agency said Israel struck Fordow -- a key nuclear enrichment facility buried deep in the mountains south of Tehran, which was hit by the US strikes on Saturday as well with "bunker buster" bombs in support of its ally Israel.

Iran also countered on Monday by firing missile barrages at Israel and vowed retaliation against the US.