Iran's internet blackout continues on 47th day; 1,104 hr shutdown among longest in history

The internet shutdown in Iran entered its 47th day on Wednesday, with the country having been in a state of persisent digital isolation since the start of the US-Israeli war on the nation. Internal networks in the country are partially functional. (AFP)

According to the internet watchdog NetBlocks, the near blackout of the internet in Iran “is now entering its 47th day after 1,104 hours without international connectivity for the general public.”

While the Iranian government had blocked access to the internet shortly after the conflict began, digital access in the country had begun to be restricted after fresh wave of protests took place in early January.

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The continuous disruption has led to communication channels crumbling for millions of citizens, ANI news agency reported citing monitoring groups. According to the report, internal networks in the country are partially functional. However, the restrictions on international platforms implies that Iran has been cut off from the rest of the world.

Limited connectivity to be restored to businesses, individuals However, according to a Bloomberg report, Tehran has now begun restoring limited internet connectivity to some businesses and individuals.

“There has been a very modest increase in connectivity,” Bloomberg cited Alp Toker, founder of NetBlocks, as saying. Toker clarified that this was not a “major restoration”, claiming that new infrastructure was being built around “tiered access points to a more extended disruption.”

However, businesses could benefit from the restoration of connectivity, with state-backed telecommunications firms offering a “pro internet” package that they can apply for, according to digital rights group ASL19. This could signal an effort to minimise economic damage the nationwide shutdown imposed in the country more than six weeks ago.

It follows remarks made by an Iranian official stating that the country's domestic businesses were losing $30 million to $40 million a day due to the communications shutdown. Afshin Kolahi, chairman of the Knowledge-Based Economy Commission at the Iran Chamber of Commerce, had said that indirect damages had run as high as $80 million a day.

Second round of US-Iran talks A US official, earlier today, stated that there was “continued engagement” between both sides to reach a deal, Reuters news agency reported. However, the official said that the Trump administration had not yet formally agreed to extending the temporary ceasefire with Iran.

Trump had earlier said talks with Tehran on ending the war could resume this week, after the first round of talks ended without any constructive agreement. This comes even as the US military has enacted a blockade for Iranian ports, and near the Strait of Hormuz, saying it had completely halted trade going in and out of the country by sea.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards had declared the strait closed around 45 days ago, affecting 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, according to Reuters.