The Israeli military reportedly uploaded millions of photos to Amazon’s cloud platform in order to use the company's facial recognition technology to analyse images of Palestinians.

Israel wanted to use facial recognition technology to monitor Palestinians in the early stages of the war in Gaza. (AP/File Photo)

According to a report by The Guardian, which cited leaked documents, at least 3.5 million photos were uploaded to Amazon's cloud in the early months of Israeli bombardment and ground operations in Gaza, triggered by the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023, in which 1,200 Israelis were killed.

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The images were uploaded by a department of the Israeli military that possesses a vast collection of photos of the Palestinian population in Gaza and the West Bank. These pictures were stored with Amazon to allow Israel access to the tech giant’s AI-powered image analysis platform, Rekognition, the report said.

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Why was Israel using the software?

The Guardian reported that Israel moved huge volumes of data into an Amazon data centre near Tel Aviv by a department of the Israeli military, commonly known as Rolling Stone, which was exploring using facial recognition technologies to analyse the millions of images of Palestinians living in West Bank and Gaza.

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{{^usCountry}} Israel was reportedly using the software in the early stages of the war to locate and identify the 251 Israeli hostages captured by Hamas militants, in addition to identifying suspected operatives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Israel was reportedly using the software in the early stages of the war to locate and identify the 251 Israeli hostages captured by Hamas militants, in addition to identifying suspected operatives. {{/usCountry}}

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The new documents shed light on a deepening partnership between the tech giant and the Israeli military, zeroing in on Israel's use of Amazon technology to support the collection and processing of Palestinians’ personal data, which could have been gathered through intrusive means without their consent, the report noted.

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However, a spokesperson for Amazon Web Services (AWS) said it had no “visibility” into workloads held by its customers in its cloud. "We respect the privacy of our customers, and we do not discuss our relationship without their consent," they said.

Israel's use of facial recognition tech

Israel has long used facial recognition technology in Palestinian territories, with soldiers using custom-built smartphone apps to collect images of people in the West Bank. After Israel's ground invasion in Gaza, the military routinely scanned people passing through checkpoints.

According to a previous New York Times report, Israel had been using Google Photos and private Israeli-owned AI technology in 2024 to identify Palestinians in crowds and drone footage, at times wrongly flagging civilians as militants.

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The IDF appears to have been working with Amazon since at least early 2024, when a group of soldiers met with the company in Tel Aviv to discuss using its cloud infrastructure. However, AWS said the meetings with IDF soldiers were nothing more than "routine customer engagement."

Amazon opened new data centres in Israel as part of a sweeping multi-billion-dollar contract known as Project Nimbus in 2021, which allowed the company and Google to provide cloud services to a wide range of government and military clients. Under the contract, Israel is provided with access to a heavily fortified area within the Tel Aviv data centres in which it can store sensitive military and intelligence information, the Guardian said.

The documents showed that the Rolling Stone department was among Amazon's most significant Israeli military clients, as it had expanded its use of AWS products and services to store and analyse its data. "The plan [at Rolling Stone] was to migrate pictures, videos, all the confidential intelligence information – everything," the report quoted a military source as saying.