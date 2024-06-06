Israel bombs UN school in Gaza, claims Hamas; 30 killed including children

An Israeli strike early Thursday on a school-turned-shelter in central Gaza killed at least 30 people, including five children, according to Hamas-controlled local health officials. Palestinians check the bodies of their relatives killed in an Israeli bombardment of UNRWA school at Nusseirat refugee camp, in front of the morgue of al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, early Thursday, June 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

The strike followed new air and ground operations in central Gaza amid rising casualties reported by an international medical group. This escalation marks a broadening of Israel's nearly eight-month offensive after Hamas' October 7 attack.

At Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, at least 30 bodies from the school strike and six from a home strike were recorded. The Israeli military said it targeted the school, run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), asserting Hamas and Islamic Jihad used it as cover.

UNRWA schools act as shelters

UNRWA schools in Gaza have been shelters for the displaced 2.3 million Palestinians. The military stated steps were taken to minimise civilian harm, including aerial surveillance.

Both strikes occurred in Nuseirat, a long-standing refugee camp. Since the war began, Hamas' attack has killed around 1,200 Israelis, while Israel's offensive has resulted in at least 36,000 Palestinian deaths, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Truce plan at standstill

The US supports a phased ceasefire and hostage release, but Israel insists on destroying Hamas, which demands a ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal. Israeli forces are active in Deir al-Balah and Bureij refugee camp, targeting militant infrastructure.

Doctors Without Borders reported 70 bodies and 300 wounded, mostly women and children, in central Gaza hospitals. The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital is overwhelmed and struggling with severe injuries and operational challenges due to power failures.

Israel's extensive airstrikes and ground operations have devastated Gaza, particularly Gaza City and Khan Younis. After pulling out of Jabaliya camp last Friday, troops are now in central Rafah, displacing over 1 million residents.

