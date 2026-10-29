Israel election results LIVE: Netanyahu bloc leads with 53, Eisenkot has 48, Arab parties at 19 as counting underway

These figures are based on 90 per cent of votes counted across 97.5 per cent of ballot boxes. The latest figures also show that several political factions remain below the 3.25 per cent electoral threshold. These include the Reservists, with 2.6 per cent of the vote, the People of Israel, with 1.6 per cent, and the Charedi Public faction, with 0.2 per cent. 61 seats are needed for a parliamentary majority.

Counting of ‘double envelope’ votes underway

The Central Elections Commission (CEC) has announced that the counting of “double envelope” votes is now underway, reported Times of Israel. These ballots mainly consist of IDF soldiers, as well as prisoners, medical personnel, people with medical conditions, and Israeli representatives serving at missions abroad.

The CEC also clarified that the counting of regular votes is still incomplete. So far, results have been processed from 11,712 out of the 12,018 regular polling stations, covering 5,126,759 voters. The remaining polling stations are undergoing standard verification procedures, the commission added.

Likud makes allegations against Arab parties



Netanyahu’s Likud party alleged that Arab parties committed election fraud in Tuesday’s election and demanded investigations by the police, Shin Bet and Central Elections Committee.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Netanyahu’s account said Likud would submit hundreds of testimonies and pieces of evidence alleging irregularities at Arab polling stations, including bribery, threats, violence, forged documents and multiple voting. These remain allegations made by Likud and have not been independently verified in the statement.

The party called for a thorough investigation and prosecution of those found responsible, describing the alleged acts as a threat to Israel’s democracy and the integrity of the election.

What if no leader gets enough seats to form govt?

If no leader can assemble a government, Israel could head for another election. Netanyahu would remain caretaker prime minister in the meantime, overseeing day-to-day government while negotiations continue.

Democrats leader Yair Golan has called for the Eisenkot-led Opposition bloc to unite with the Arab parties to reach the majority mark.

Israel's exit polls reversed overnight on Tuesday, projecting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as having a narrow lead on his main challenger, former military chief Gadi Eisenkot.

However, the exit polls pointed to a political deadlock with no clear winner, as major Israeli TV stations suggested a neck-and-neck contest.

Voting ended in Israel on Tuesday in a high-stakes national election, in which a total of 7,331,981 Israelis were eligible to vote. The polls witnessed high-voter turnout, with nearly 77.7 per cent of voters casting their ballots. This is higher than the turnout in the 2022 Israeli prime ministerial elections, which saw a turnout of just over 70 per cent. This is the first general election in the country since the 2023 Hamas attack.

Israel election process

Israelis vote for parties to enter the 120-seat Knesset, instead of single candidates, under a proportional representation system. A party or coalition needs to secure at least 61 seats to form a majority government.

Parties must win at least 3.25 per cent of the national vote to enter parliament. Seats are then distributed among qualifying parties according to their share of the votes.

Official counting will follow, with the final vote tally expected by October 30. The results are scheduled to be formally published on November 4. Once the final results are available, Israeli President Isaac Herzog will consult leaders of the political parties to assess which candidate has the strongest chance of forming a government. That candidate will have up to 42 days to negotiate with other parties and put together a governing coalition.