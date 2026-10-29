LIVE

Israel election results LIVE: Netanyahu bloc leads with 53, Eisenkot has 48, Arab parties at 19 as counting underway

By Nidhi Giri
Oct 29, 2026, 07:22:06 IST

Israel election results LIVE: The Central Elections Commission (CEC) has announced that the counting of “double envelope” votes is now underway. These ballots mainly consist of IDF soldiers, as well as prisoners, medical personnel, and Israeli representatives serving at missions abroad.

Israeli PM and Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu. (REUTERS/File)
Israeli PM and Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu. (REUTERS/File)

Israel election results LIVE: As counting of votes continue in Israel's high-stakes election, partial results released by the Central Elections Committee and reported by The Times of Israel show a close race. According to the Central Elections Committee's partial results at 11:35 pm (local time), the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu bloc has 53 seats, while the opposing Eisenkot-led bloc holds 48 seats. Arab-led parties, the Joint List and Ra’am have 19 seats, The Jerusalem Post reported....Read More

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  • 29 Oct 2026, 07:22:06 AM IST

    Israel election results LIVE: Netanyahu alleges Israel election was ‘stolen’ by Arab parties

    Israel election results LIVE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party has alleged that Arab parties committed election fraud in Tuesday’s election and demanded investigations by the police, Shin Bet and Central Elections Committee.

    In a post on X, Netanyahu’s account said Likud would submit hundreds of testimonies and pieces of evidence alleging irregularities at Arab polling stations, including bribery, threats, violence, forged documents and multiple voting. These remain allegations made by Likud and have not been independently verified in the statement.

    The party called for a thorough investigation and prosecution of those found responsible, describing the alleged acts as a threat to Israel’s democracy and the integrity of the election.

  • 29 Oct 2026, 07:20:57 AM IST

    Israel election results LIVE: Double-envelope vote counting underway

    Israel election results LIVE: Israel’s Central Elections Commission is holding the counting of double-envelope ballots, including votes cast by soldiers, prisoners, medical personnel and Israeli representatives abroad.
    The CEC also clarified that the counting of regular votes is still incomplete. So far, results have been processed from 11,712 out of the 12,018 regular polling stations, covering 5,126,759 voters, reported Times of Israel.

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