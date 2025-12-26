Israel first country to recognise Somaliland: Why is it significant?

Israel became the first country to formally recognise the self-declared Republic of Somaliland, triggering backlash from nations in the Horn of Africa. "I announced today the official recognition of the Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state," Netanyahu said.(via REUTERS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the recognition had been extended “in the spirit of Abraham Accords”, and on the initiative of United States President Donald Trump. The 2020 Abraham Accords had been brokered by the US administration during Trump's first term. It included Israel formalising diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, with other countries joining later, Reuters reported.

“I announced today the official recognition of the Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state. Together with Foreign Minister Sa'ar and the President of the Republic of Somaliland, we signed a joint and mutual declaration,” Netanyahu said in a post on X.

The Israeli PM said he had congratulated Dr Abdirahman Mohamed Abdallah, the President of Somaliland, and “praised his leadership and commitment to promoting stability and peace.” Netanyahu also invited Abdallah for an official visit to Israel.

The Israeli PM said the country plans to immediately expand its relations with Somaliland “through extensive cooperation in the fields of agriculture, health, technology, and economy.”

Significance of Israel's formal recognition, backlash from nations

Israel's decision to formally recognise Somaliland could reshape regional dynamics, and test Somalia's opposition to its secession, Reuters reported.

While Somaliland has enjoyed effective autonomy and relative peace and stability since 1991, but had failed to receive recognition from any other country.

The move to recognise the country comes after reports emerged that Somaliland was among several countries who were in talks with Israel over the potential resettlement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, according to the Times of Israel.

However, Somalia and Somaliland had denied receiving any proposal from Israel or US for the alleged resettlement, Reuters reported. Mogadishu categorically denied any such proposal.

After Israel's recognition, Egypt said the country's foreign minister Badr Abdelatty had held phone calls with his counterparts from Somalia, Turkey and Djibouti on Friday. Abdelatty discussed what the countries described as dangerous developments in the Horn of Africa, according to the Reuters report.

The ministers condemned Israel's move and reaffirmed their support for Somalia's unity and territorial integrity, while warning that the recognition of such breakaway regions could pose a threat to international peace and security, according to Egypt's foreign ministry.