Israel-Hamas war LIVE: International conference in Paris to address Gaza aid

Israel-Hamas war live: Efforts for a three-day humanitarian cease-fire are underway, with negotiations involving the release of hostages held by Hamas.
The Israel offensive entered its second month on Wednesday following the surprise October 7 attacks by Hamas even as negotiations were underway to reach a temporary ceasefire in Gaza which would enable more aid to alleviate worsening conditions for the 2.3 million Palestinians trapped there. Attempts are being to reach a deal for a three-day humanitarian ceasefire in exchange for the release of about a dozen hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.
The Hamas-controlled region is facing a grave humanitarian crisis as Israeli airstrikes continue to pound Gaza. The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza has reported that over 10,500 Palestinians, including more than 4,300 children, have been killed in the war. In the occupied West Bank, the violence and Israeli raids have resulted in the deaths of more than 160 Palestinians. On the Israeli side, over 1,400 people have been killed, with a majority of them in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that initiated the conflict.
- Nov 09, 2023 12:35 PM IST
Western, Arab officials gather in Paris to find ways to provide aid to civilians in Gaza
International representatives from Western and Arab nations, the United Nations, and NGOs are convening in Paris for a conference focused on providing aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip amid the Israel-Hamas conflict. Proposals on the table include a humanitarian maritime corridor and floating field hospitals. Over 50 nations, including European countries, the United States, and regional powers like Jordan, Egypt, and Gulf countries, are expected to attend. Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh will also be present. Israeli authorities, however, will not participate.Nov 09, 2023 12:13 PM IST
2 Israelis shot and wounded in West Bank
Two Israelis were shot and moderately wounded while driving in the northern West Bank, reported AP. The victims were reportedly attacked while in their vehicle, and a baby in the back seat emerged unharmed. This marks the second shooting attack on Israeli drivers in the West Bank within a week. On November 2, an Israeli man lost his life in a similar incident when his car was targeted, leading to a tragic crash and overturn.Nov 09, 2023 11:52 AM IST
Clinton says Israelis and Palestinians need new leadership
Former US President Bill Clinton asserted that Israelis and Palestinians need new leadership to restore peace in the war-torn region.
“You have to create the environment in which there is a chance to revitalize the peace process,” Clinton said in an interview with Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait.
“I think there needs to be new leadership of the Israelis and the Palestinians in order to have any chance at some kind of peace deal, especially a two-state solution.”
