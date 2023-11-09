Israel-Hamas war LIVE: International conference in Paris to address Gaza aid

The Israel offensive entered its second month on Wednesday following the surprise October 7 attacks by Hamas even as negotiations were underway to reach a temporary ceasefire in Gaza which would enable more aid to alleviate worsening conditions for the 2.3 million Palestinians trapped there. Attempts are being to reach a deal for a three-day humanitarian ceasefire in exchange for the release of about a dozen hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Israeli army troops are seen next to a destroyed building during a ground operation in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023., Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023.(AP)

The Hamas-controlled region is facing a grave humanitarian crisis as Israeli airstrikes continue to pound Gaza. The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza has reported that over 10,500 Palestinians, including more than 4,300 children, have been killed in the war. In the occupied West Bank, the violence and Israeli raids have resulted in the deaths of more than 160 Palestinians. On the Israeli side, over 1,400 people have been killed, with a majority of them in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that initiated the conflict.