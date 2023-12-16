Israel-Hamas war LIVE Updates: Israeli troops ‘mistakenly’ kill 3 hostages in Gaza; ‘unbearable tragedy’, says Netanyahu
- Israel-Hamas war LIVE Updates: Israeli airstrikes and tank shelling persisted on Friday as the war entered its third month.
Israel-Hamas war LIVE Updates: Israel said that three hostages held by Hamas in Gaza were accidentally killed during ongoing clashes with militants. A military spokesperson said on Friday that hostages were identified as a threat during an intense battle, leading to fatal gunfire. The incident is currently "under review”, it added.
The conflict began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7, resulting in approximately 1,200 casualties, predominantly civilians, and taking around 240 hostages.
In response, Israel, determined to dismantle Hamas, launched a massive aerial and ground offensive. This operation caused extensive damage and claimed over 18,600 lives, with the majority being women and children, according to Gaza's health ministry.
As of now, 110 hostages have been freed, 105 of them through an exchange for Palestinians held in Israeli jails during a seven-day truce. Among those released, 33 are children, 49 are women, and 28 are men.
Israeli officials claim that approximately 135 hostages still remain in Gaza.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sat, 16 Dec 2023 06:52 AM
Israel-Hamas war LIVE Updates: Israel retrieves bodies of two abducted soldiers
Israeli forces retrieved the bodies of two abducted soldiers, Cpl Nik Beizer and Sgt Ron Sherman, said the Israel Defense Forces.
Beizer, a 19-year-old resident of Beersheva, was a driver for the Erez District Coordination Office, which is a liaison between Israel and the Palestinians. Beizer was last seen on October 7 in the area of the Erez Crossing between Israel and Gaza.
Sherman, a 19-year-old from the Negev town of Lehavim, was a non-commissioned officer in the Gaza Coordination and Liaison Administration. He was a dual Israeli-Argentine national.
- Sat, 16 Dec 2023 06:25 AM
Israel-Hamas war LIVE Updates: Israeli strike on Gaza school kills Al Jazeera cameraman
A Palestinian cameraman for the TV network Al Jazeera was killed by an Israeli strike on Friday, while the network's chief Gaza correspondent was wounded. The incident occurred as they were reporting at a school in the southern part of the besieged territory, said Al Jazeera.
Read here- Al Jazeera journalist Samer Abudaqa killed in Israeli strike in Gaza: ‘Continued to bleed for 5 hours’
- Sat, 16 Dec 2023 06:11 AM
Israel-Hamas war LIVE Updates: Israeli military says it mistakenly killed 3 Israeli hostages
Israeli troops accidentally shot and killed three hostages in a war-ravaged neighbourhood of Gaza City.
The three hostages were identified as young men who had been abducted from Israeli communities near the Gaza border — Yotam Haim, 28, Samer Al-Talalka 25, and Alon Shamriz, 26.