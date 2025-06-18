Israel launches fresh attacks on Tehran after Khamenei's address

A series of strong blasts were heard on Wednesday in east Tehran on the sixth day of the war between arch-nemeses Iran and Israel, AFP reported. Smoke rises from a fire, as the Israel-Iran air war continues, in Tehran, Iran, in this still image obtained from a social media video released June 17, 2025. (Reuters)

At least five columns of smoke were visible in the east and southeast regions of the Iranian capital, with blasts reported around 3:50pm local time. Follow LIVE updates.

The Israeli military claimed responsibility, saying that it was attacking military targets in Tehran.

“The IAF is currently striking military targets belonging to the Iranian Regime in Tehran,” wrote on X.

The fresh attack came hours after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejected US President Donald Trump's demand for unconditional surrender.

Also Read | Who will succeed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei if Israel takes him down? Here are top 5 contenders

In a recorded televised, his first appearance since June 13, the 86-year-old said the Americans "should know that any U.S. military intervention will undoubtedly be accompanied by irreparable damage."

"Intelligent people who know Iran, the Iranian nation and its history will never speak to this nation in threatening language because the Iranian nation will not surrender," he said.

Also Read | Israel destroyed two sites linked to Iran’s nuclear programme, IAEA confirms

Khamenei claimed that Israel has “made a huge mistake" by attacking Iran and will be “punished” for its aggression. He also expressed his opposition to any "imposed peace," indicating that he would not consider participating in any US or Israel-led attempts to compel Iran into accepting a ceasefire, reported by Bloomberg.