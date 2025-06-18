Who will succeed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei if Israel takes him down? Here are top 5 contenders

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a recent interview, sent out an overt assassination threat to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, suggesting that the latter's assassination would probably draw an end to the long-lasting tensions between the two nations. If at all Iran falls, the question is, who is going to succeed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei?(AFP)

Israel’s defence minister, Israel Katz also issued a similar warning, saying Khamenei could meet the same fate as former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein.

Hours after he left the G7 Summit, US President Trump added to the warnings against Iran’s leadership. He said the United States knows the exact location of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and could “take him out," but is choosing not to — “at least not for now".

If Iran falls, the question is, who is going to succeed Khamenei?

Who all make it to the probable next-in-line list?

1. Mojtaba Khamenei

Mojtaba Khamenei is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's second son, and might be the most probable successor. Born in 1969, Mojtaba is deeply involved with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iran’s clerical establishment. Mojtaba is currently a mid-ranking cleric with strong influence in the administration of the nation.

2. Alireza Arafi

Alireza Arafi is an extremely trusted aide of Khamenei. Arafi holds key positions, including deputy chairman of the Assembly of Experts, member of the Guardian Council, and Friday prayer leader in Qom. His has an enhanced knowledge and understanding of Iran’s power structure.

3. Ali Asghar Hejazi

Ali Asghar Hejazi looks after the political security affairs at Khamenei's office. Known for his critical role in the administration, he has been overseeing Iran’s intelligence handling and plays an irreplaceable role in decision-making in terms of defence and strategy.

4. Mohammad Golpayegani

Mohammad Golpayegani has been serving as the chief of staff in Khamenei’s office for a long time, and is one of his most trusted aides. Known for being Khamenei's extremely trusted, he has extensive knowledge of how the Iranian administrative system works.

5. The assembly of experts

The Iranian constitution gives the power of succession to the assembly of experts.

An 88-member body of senior clerics, who are elected every eight years, it is expected to deliberate in secret and even engage in appointing a leadership council rather than a single Supreme Leader.

Crushing the chilling threats issued by Israel, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed on Wednesday that his country will show no mercy to the rulers of its enemy nation. “We must give a strong response to the terrorist Zionist regime. We will show the Zionists no mercy,” he posted on X.