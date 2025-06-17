Israeli warns Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei could meet fate similar to Saddam Hussein: 'Remember…'

Israeli defence minister Israel Katz warned on Tuesday that Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei could face a similar fate to Iraq's Saddam Hussein. “Remember what happened to the dictator in the neighbouring country of Iran who took this path against Israel,” news Reuters quoted Israel Katz as saying. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting with a group of students in Tehran, (REUTERS file)

Saddam Hussein was convicted of crimes against humanity —including willful killing, illegal imprisonment, deportation, and torture — and was sentenced to death by hanging. Saddam’s half brother (an intelligence officer) and Iraq’s former chief judge were also sentenced to death. Days after an Iraqi court upheld his sentence in December 2006, Saddam was executed.

The threat comes even as a senior US official told news agency AFP that US President Donald Trump had intervened to prevent Israel from carrying out an assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not rule out the possibility when asked about the reports during an interview with ABC News.

"It's not going to escalate the conflict, it's going to end the conflict," he said.

Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted that Israel's campaign against Iran was “changing the face of the Middle East”, as the two countries traded heavy strikes for a fifth day.

The remarks came hours after a dramatic attack on an Iranian state TV building, which forced a presenter to flee mid-broadcast and prompted a threat of retaliation against Israeli news channels.

After decades of enmity and a prolonged shadow war, Israel launched a surprise aerial campaign against Iran last week, with the stated aim of preventing Tehran from acquiring atomic weapons – an ambition it denies.

The sudden flare-up has sparked fears of a wider conflict, with US President Donald Trump urging Iran back to the negotiating table after Israel's attacks derailed ongoing nuclear talks.

While Trump has maintained that Washington has "nothing to do" with its ally's campaign, he issued an extraordinary warning on Monday for all residents of Tehran to "immediately evacuate" – echoing a narrower warning by Israel's Army for people to flee the capital district where the TV station was later hit.

Israel's strikes have killed at least 224 people, including top military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians, according to Iranian authorities.

Iran has launched several waves of missiles in retaliation for Israel's attacks, with Iran's Revolutionary Guards boasting Monday evening that the attacks would continue "without interruption until dawn".

Inhabitants of Tel Aviv were briefly told to seek shelter early Tuesday, a day after Iranian strikes on multiple Israeli cities pushed the death toll above two dozen in Israel.

