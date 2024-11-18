Who is Mojtaba Khamenei - likely to be Iran's next Supreme leader?

Iran's Supreme Leader 85-year-old Ali Khamenei is allegedly suffering from a severe illness and will soon step down from his position, naming his son Mojtaba Khamenei to be his successor, reported Iran International. Mojtaba Khamenei (right) will likely succeed his father as Iran's supreme leader(Iran International)

On September 26, 60 members of Iran’s Assembly of Experts were convened at the request of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who instructed them to make an immediate and confidential decision regarding his succession, according to reports.

Also Read:'Ran out of missiles': US pilots describe battling Iran's drone swarm in darkness

In a unanimous vote, the assembly selected Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba, as his successor. However, members reportedly opposed both the decision and the process, but were pressured by Khamenei and his representatives, with some reports alleging that direct threats were used to sway their choice, as reported by News18.

Also Read: Iran student strips to underwear at university to ‘protest’ against hijab

Here's everything we know about the potential successor to Iran's highest position, Mojtaba Khamenei:

Personal life

The second son of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba, was born in Mashhad in 1969. He studied theology under the wing of his father and other influential teachers and became a cleric. He continues to teach theology at the Qom seminary now as well.

Also Read: Israel's strikes against Iran: How did Pakistan, Saudi and other nations react?

He also has three children with his spouse Zahra Haddad-Adel.

Role in 2009 elections

In Iran's elections in 2005 and 2009, Mojtaba was a supporter of Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, and allegedly had a hand to play in the latter's win in 2009 as well.

After Ahmadinejad's win, protests broke out in June 2009, with Mojtaba reportedly leading the charge of those suppressing the anti-government protests.

However, relations with Ahmadinejad's soured later after he accused Mojtaba Khamenei of embezzling funds from the state treasury.

The next Supreme Leader

While speculations continue, of his role as the next Supreme Leader of Iran, following in the footsteps of his father, he may face some dissent from the Assembly of Experts, though they are a largely ceremonial body.

Mojtaba also supposedly has access to large-scale financial assets. However, The Guardian, believes that his political pull was not enough to secure him a position as the next Supreme Leader.