Iran student strips to underwear at university to ‘protest’ against hijab

A young woman stripped down to her underwear at an Iranian university on Saturday, reportedly in protest against Iran’s strict Islamic dress code, according to social media videos and news reports. Iranian student 'protests' dress code, detained after stripping to underwear.(X)

The footage, initially posted by Iranian student outlet Amir Kabir Newsletter, shows security guards detaining the woman at Islamic Azad University.

It has since been circulated by Persian-language news platforms like the Hengaw rights group, IranWire, and Amnesty International.

ALSO READ- Delhi pollution 65 times above WHO acceptable limit just days after Diwali

University claims mental pressure

University spokesperson Amir Mahjob said on X that “at the police station... it was found that she was under severe mental pressure and had a mental disorder.”

The woman’s current condition remains unclear, but according to Hamshahri daily, “an informed source” indicated she may be transferred to a mental hospital following further investigation.

ALSO READ- Man who sent over 100 fake bomb threats to flights, PMO wanted to publish a book on ‘terrorism’

'She was beaten during arrest'

The Amir Kabir newsletter alleged she was beaten during the arrest.

Amnesty International condemned the arrest, stating, “Iran's authorities must immediately and unconditionally release the university student... Pending her release, authorities must protect her from torture and ensure access to her family and lawyer.”

The rights group has documented alleged mistreatment of women in Iranian prisons, calling for her protection.

ALSO READ- Iran plans ‘harsh, regretful’ response against Israel's airstrikes? What Supreme leader Khamenei instructed

In 2022, near-nationwide protests broke out in Iran after the death of Mahsa Amini, an Iranian Kurdish woman arrested for allegedly violating hijab rules.

Women protesters across Iran defied authorities by removing and, in some cases, burning their headscarves. The protests led to a crackdown in which 551 protesters were reportedly killed, and thousands were arrested.

(Inputs from Reuters, AFP)