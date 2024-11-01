Iran plans ‘harsh, regretful’ response against Israel's airstrikes? What Supreme leader Khamenei instructed

Iran has reportedly ordered for a “harsh and regretful” response to Saturday's deadly Israeli attack on Iranian military facilities. The New York Times, citing three Iranian officials, reported that supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had instructed the Supreme National Security Council on Monday to prepare for attacking Israel. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting in Tehran. (via REUTERS)

The officials said Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made the decision after he reviewed a detailed report from senior military commanders on the extent of damage to Iran’s missile production capabilities and air defense systems around Tehran, critical energy infrastructure and a main port in the south, the NYT report added.

The development on Thursday came even as the two enemies launched a series of tit-for-tat attacks.

Watch: Iran Attack Confirmed? Khamenei Issues Chilling Order To Military

Israeli warplanes conducted strikes, which Israel stated were in response to Tehran's October 1 missile attack. Iran had described its missile strikes as retaliation for the killing of Iran-backed militant leaders and a Revolutionary Guards commander.

Following the October 26 attacks, Israel cautioned Iran against further retaliation, while Tehran, asserting it does not desire war, pledged to respond.

"The recent action of the Zionist regime in attacking parts of our country was a desperate move and the Islamic Republic of Iran will give it a harsh and regretful response," said Mohammad Mohammadi Golpayegani, a senior aide to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, quoted by Tasnim news agency.

Mohammad Mohammadi Golpayegani praised Iran's air defence performance in “preventing the entry of the Zionist regime fighters into the territory” and said damage from the strikes was “minimal”, news agency AFP reported.

Golpayegani is an influential cleric acting as the head of the office of Khamenei, who has the final say in all matters of the state.

After the strikes, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said they "hit Iran's defence capabilities and missile production".

Iran's armed forces said the attack killed four military personnel and caused "limited damage" to a few radar systems. Iranian media said a civilian was also killed.

Also on Thursday, General Hossein Salami, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a branch of Iran's military, warned of an "unimaginable" response to Israel.

"Israel has reached the stage of collapse and these days it acts blindly and without abiding to any rules it commits every crime," he added, according to Tasnim.