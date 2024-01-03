Israel ministers vs Washington amid Gaza war: ‘We aren't just a star on US flag'
Israel-Hamas War: The US State Department called their call for a population transfer as “inflammatory and irresponsible”.
Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir slammed ally United States over its criticism of his push for the transfer of Gazans out of the Palestinian territory amid Hamas war. The Israeli national security minister posted on X (formerly Twitter), “The United States is our best friend, but first of all we will do what is best for the State of Israel: the migration of hundreds of thousands from Gaza will allow the (Israeli) residents of the envelope to return home and live in security and will protect the IDF (Israeli) soldiers.”
"I deeply appreciate the United States of America, but with all due respect, we are not just another star on the American flag," he added.
What Israel's finance minister said
Israel's finance minister also defended the displacement of Gazans by saying two million Palestinians have a "desire to slaughter, rape and murder Jews".
“Two million people wake up every morning with a desire to destroy the state of Israel and slaughter, rape and murder Jews”, he said.
Read more: US 'confident' Gaza hospital used to hold Israeli hostages: ‘Hamas plan was…'
What US said on the population transfer calls
The US State Department called their call for a population transfer as “inflammatory and irresponsible” after both ministers called for Israeli settlers to return to Gaza and for the territory's Palestinian inhabitants to leave.
"Gaza is Palestinian land and will remain Palestinian land," the US State Department said as per news agency AFP.
What's happening in Gaza
Gaza's 2.4 million residents have been forced out of their homes by nearly three months of fighting between Hamas and Israel after the group's October 7 attack. The health ministry in Hamas- ruled Gaza said at least 22,185 people have been killed in the war, mostly civilians. The fighting killed around 1,140 people, most of them civilians as well.