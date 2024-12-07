Israel President dials Elon Musk for help to resolve Hamas hostage crisis

Israel has reportedly reached out to tech mogul Elon Musk in a bid to revive negotiations for the release of hostages held by Hamas, according to US media outlets. Israel thinks the SpaceX CEO, who has had Trump's ear since the election, can persuade the president-elect to pursue a deal.(via REUTERS)

Israel President Isaac Herzog contacted Musk earlier this week, asking for his assistance in persuading Donald Trump to pursue a potential deal. According to CNN, Herzog’s request was part of Israel’s ongoing efforts to secure the release of nearly 100 hostages believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

The move comes after US president-elect Trump demanded that Hamas release all hostages before his inauguration on January 20, warning of severe consequences if his demands are not met. Nearly 100 hostages, both dead and alive, are believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza since the terror group's attack on October 7, 2023.

Trump has been outspoken about the issue and warned Hamas that failure to release the hostages would result in "ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East."

Israel’s plea for Musk’s intervention highlights the significant influence the billionaire holds over Trump. Musk, who has contributed over $250 million to Trump’s campaign, is reportedly seen as an important figure in shaping the former president’s approach to the hostage situation. According to sources close to the Israeli hostage families, Musk’s name came up during a conversation with Herzog, where they discussed potential strategies to influence Trump’s position on the matter.

It is still unclear whether Musk agreed to speak directly to Trump regarding the hostage crisis. The tech mogul has emerged as a key intermediary in various high-stakes political discussions. Earlier this year, he facilitated a conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and has engaged in dialogue with Iranian officials to ease tensions between the US and Iran.

Musk's reach extends beyond politics: he has also provided humanitarian support in the region. Recently, his company SpaceX enabled Starlink satellite internet access to Gaza, a move that has raised eyebrows given Israel's stringent control over communication technology in the area. This was particularly evident in the installation of Starlink at a Gaza hospital, which was funded by the UAE and Israel.

For now, Israel is banking on Musk’s influence to push forward negotiations that could lead to the safe return of the hostages, hoping that his standing with Trump may help bring about a breakthrough before the end of the year.