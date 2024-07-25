Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet activated in Gaza hospital: ‘Now active’

Elon Musk- owner of Starlink internet- said that a hospital in the Gaza Strip has received internet signals with aid from the United Arab Emirates and Israel. The initiative will help in providing support to medical facilities in the region as using medical consultations can be taken using a high speed internet connection. In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk said, “Starlink is now active in a Gaza hospital with the support of UAE and Israel.” Elon Musk arrives at an event in Los Angeles.(AP)

Owing to absence of electricity and fuel, internet connectivity in Gaza has been relatively which has left the medical staff and rescue teams in a lurch. The Israel-Gaza war started on October 7 last year when Hamas fighters attacked Israel and killed around 1,200 people while taking 250 hostages. In response, Israel launched an offensive against Gaza in which more than 39,000 Palestinians have been killed.

It was earlier reported that Starlink’s connectivity in a Gaza hospital was provided after an agreement with Israel that the internet will not be used by Hamas fighters.

This comes as Bloomberg reported that Starlink internet connectivity was activated in Yemen and Sudan without proper government clearance.