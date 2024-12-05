Donald Trump's Middle East envoy in diplomatic push to reach Gaza ceasefire before inauguration

Donald Trump's incoming Middle East envoy has traveled to Qatar and Israel to kick-start the U.S. president-elect's diplomatic push to reach a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal before he takes office on Jan 20, a source briefed on the talks told Reuters. rump administration is expanding the authority of immigration officers to deport migrants without requiring them to appear before judges ahead of deportation.(REUTERS Photo)

Steve Witkoff, the incoming envoy, met separately in late November with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Qatar's prime minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the source said.

The meetings signal that the Gulf state of Qatar has resumed its role as a key mediator after suspending its role last month, the source said.

The Gulf country had worked alongside the U.S. and Egypt for months on fruitless indirect talks that have not achieved a lasting ceasefire between Israel and militant group Hamas in Gaza or the release of dozens of Israeli hostages held in the enclave.

The source added that Hamas negotiators would likely return to the Qatari capital Doha to facilitate a fresh round of talks "soon".

A U.S. official confirmed that Trump's team has been in touch with Middle East officials.

"They are supportive of a Gaza ceasefire deal," the official told Reuters.

Trump's transition team and representatives for Witkoff did not immediately respond to a request for comment the meetings.

The White House National Security Council did not immediately respond to questions on whether they were aware of Witkoff's trips in recent weeks to Qatar and Israel.

Trump said on Monday there would be "hell to pay" in the Middle East if hostages held in the Gaza Strip were not released prior to his Jan. 20 inauguration

Witkoff, a real estate investor and Trump campaign donor with business ties to Qatar and other Gulf states, but no prior diplomatic experience, met Sheikh Mohammed, who also serves as foreign minister, in Doha on Nov 22.

"Both agreed a Gaza ceasefire is needed before Trump's inauguration so that once the Trump administration takes office it can move onto other issues, like stabilizing Gaza and the region," said the source, who had been briefed on meetings between Witkoff, Qatar and Israel and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Qatar's foreign ministry did not respond to Reuters' request for confirmation or comment.

Witkoff met Netanyahu in Israel the next day. The Israeli prime minister's office did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Witkoff met families of Israeli hostages, an Israeli official told Reuters.

He "spoke with them about Team Trump's efforts to try and broker the deal before inauguration," the official said.

Sheikh Mohammed traveled to Vienna on Nov 24 to meet the director of Israel's Mossad spy agency David Barnea, who has led Israel's talks with Qatar over the last 14 months.

"There are plans for a subsequent round of indirect talks between Israel and Hamas to take place potentially in Doha soon, but no specific date has been set," the source said.

"Hamas' negotiating team are likely to return to Doha to facilitate such talks."

Qatar had been a key mediator of the indirect talks between Israel and Hamas until it announced last month it was suspending its role until they the two parties show "willingness and seriousness" to resume talks.