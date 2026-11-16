Israel probes whether Netanyahu aide's tip-off led to vote-buying probe against Arab activists: Report

Israeli law enforcement officials are investigating whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's aide deliberately tipped off police about alleged vote-buying by the country's Arab Party activists, which triggered a probe and led to three arrests on the day Israel voted last month, local media reports said.

Netanyahu's office, in a statement following the Uvda report, rejected its findings and defended Norden. (Bloomberg)

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A probe by Israel's Channel 12’s investigative program, Uvda, claimed that Netanyahu's chief of staff, Ido Norden, had supplied initial information against Ra'am party activists to the police a day before Israel's general elections. This allegedly led to the arrests of three southern Bedouin men at dawn on October 27.

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Agencies are now probing whether this complaint was planted deliberately by officials in Netanyahu's office to orchestrate arrests which would reinforce his claims of Arab parties stealing votes, Times of Israel reported.

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{{^usCountry}} Following elections in Israel last month, neither Netanyahu's bloc nor the Gadi Eisenkot-led opposition alliance secured the 61-seat majority in the 120-seat Knesset. The two Arab-led parties, the Joint List and Raam, won a record 19 seats in the Knesset. While Netanyahu's bloc secured more seats, the Arab parties extended support to Eisenkot, taking the Opposition alliance to 67 seats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following elections in Israel last month, neither Netanyahu's bloc nor the Gadi Eisenkot-led opposition alliance secured the 61-seat majority in the 120-seat Knesset. The two Arab-led parties, the Joint List and Raam, won a record 19 seats in the Knesset. While Netanyahu's bloc secured more seats, the Arab parties extended support to Eisenkot, taking the Opposition alliance to 67 seats. {{/usCountry}}

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Eisenkot was tapped to form a government last week. However, Netanyahu has called for a unity government, and alleged that Arab-led parties stole the vote through foreign funding and voter bribery, claims that have not been substantiated by publicly presented evidence.

How did Netanyahu aide flag alleged vote-buying effort

Netanyahu's chief of staff Norden allegedly approached the office of Israel Police Commissioner Daniel Levy a day before Israel voted, claiming an effort by activists of the conservative-Islamist Ra’am party to pay Arab voters to boost turnout at polling stations, Channel 12's investigation suggested.

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To substantiate his claims, Norden referred police to a source who he said could provide further intelligence on the matter. Uvda's investigation purportedly revealed that this source was contacted by the police before the Arab activists'' arrests. This source was also, until recently, an employee at the Israeli Prime Minister's Office.

Netanyahu's office, in a statement following the Uvda report, rejected its findings and defended Norden. “Criminal information reached [PMO] Chief of Staff Ido Norden,” the statement said. “He fulfilled his duty, as expected of every law-abiding citizen, and put that individual in touch with the police,” it added.

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Tip-off led to three arrests, Arab activists were released days later

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Hours after Norden's information and before polling stations opened on October 27, 14 police personnel arrived at the homes of three men in southern Israel and conducted searches, allegedly without any arrest warrants. The three were identified as Dr. Saef Abu Reash, Hussein al-Masoudin and Ibrahim al-Garibi.

In footage accessed by Channel 12 of the purported raid on Reash's house, his pregnant wife can be heard asking why the cops had come to arrest her husband and if they had an arrest warrant. However, the woman, according to the video, cooperated with the search and showed the police how to open one of the cabinets.

After the three men were arrested, police issued a statement claiming officers had recovered enveloped containing tens of thousands of Israeli shekels inside their houses, Times of Israel reported. However, officers allegedly did not find anything at the residence of Reash, who was released by a magistrate six days after his arrest.

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al-Masoudin and al-Garibi were also released a couple of days later without any conditions or charges, and both said that the currency found at their homes was intended for charitable causes.

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Opposition slams Netanyahu over ‘attempted coup’

After the investigation, two Israeli opposition leaders denounced what they said was an “attempted coup”, AFP reported. Beyachad leader Yair Lapid, in a post on X, said, “As more and more details come to light, it becomes clear: This wasn't an attempt to disrupt the elections. It was an attempted coup.”

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Joint List leader Yousef Jabareen said that if the findings were confirmed, this could be a “criminal mechanism that operated from the heart of government to rig the election results.” Jabareen sought accountability for the incident, including from Netanyahu. Eisenkot has promised to create a commission of inquiry to look into “the interference of the Prime Minister’s Office on election day, and the behavior of the security agencies around it,” according to Times of Israel.