Search
Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Israel strikes Syrian military headquarters in Damascus

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 16, 2025 03:40 PM IST

Israeli military on Wednesday said it struck the entrance of the Syrian army’s headquarters in Damascus,

The Israeli military on Wednesday said it struck the entrance of the Syrian army’s headquarters in Damascus, citing the Assad regime’s actions against Druze civilians in southern Syria.

Damascus deployed troops in the predominantly Druze province of Sweida, after clashes between Druze fighters and Bedouin tribes. (AFP)
Damascus deployed troops in the predominantly Druze province of Sweida, after clashes between Druze fighters and Bedouin tribes. (AFP)

In a post on X, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, “The IDF struck the entrance of the Syrian regime's military headquarters in the area of Damascus in Syria.”

The military added that it was monitoring the situation closely. “The IDF continues to monitor developments and the regime's actions against Druze civilians in southern Syria,” it said.

The strike, the IDF said, was carried out in line with instructions from Israel’s political leadership. “In accordance with directives from the political echelon, the IDF is striking in the area and remains prepared for various scenarios,” it added. 

The Druze are a religious community that emerged in the 10th century as an offshoot of Ismailism, a branch of Shiite Islam. Of the estimated 1 million Druze globally, over half reside in Syria. 

The rest are mainly concentrated in Lebanon and Israel, including the Golan Heights, a region Israel captured from Syria during the 1967 Middle East War and annexed in 1981.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Israel strikes Syrian military headquarters in Damascus
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On