Israel strikes Syrian military headquarters in Damascus

The Israeli military on Wednesday said it struck the entrance of the Syrian army’s headquarters in Damascus, citing the Assad regime’s actions against Druze civilians in southern Syria. Damascus deployed troops in the predominantly Druze province of Sweida, after clashes between Druze fighters and Bedouin tribes. (AFP)

In a post on X, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, “The IDF struck the entrance of the Syrian regime's military headquarters in the area of Damascus in Syria.”

The military added that it was monitoring the situation closely. “The IDF continues to monitor developments and the regime's actions against Druze civilians in southern Syria,” it said.

The strike, the IDF said, was carried out in line with instructions from Israel’s political leadership. “In accordance with directives from the political echelon, the IDF is striking in the area and remains prepared for various scenarios,” it added.

The Druze are a religious community that emerged in the 10th century as an offshoot of Ismailism, a branch of Shiite Islam. Of the estimated 1 million Druze globally, over half reside in Syria.

The rest are mainly concentrated in Lebanon and Israel, including the Golan Heights, a region Israel captured from Syria during the 1967 Middle East War and annexed in 1981.