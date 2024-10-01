Israel will face 'crushing attacks' if Netanyahu responds to missiles, Iran warns

Iran's Revolutionary Guards will carry out "crushing attacks" against Israel if it retaliated for the missile attack, it said in a statement carried by the Fars news agency. "If the Zionist regime reacts to Iranian operations, it will face crushing attacks," the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said after Iran launched a missile attack targeting Israel's Tel Aviv. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said missile attack against Israel was in response to the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah last week as well as that of the Hamas leader. (AFP)

What Israeli military said on attack

However, Israel vowed to retaliate with its army spokesman saying it would respond at the time and place of its choosing.

"This attack will have consequences. We have plans, and we will operate at the place and time we decide," Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said as per news agency AFP.

Israel's military also said that it intercepted a large number of missiles fired by Iran at the country but there were a few "hits" during the barrage.

"We have carried out a large number of interceptions. There were a few hits in the centre and other areas in the south of the country," Daniel Hagari said.

US had warned Israel of the attack

This came after the United States warned an imminent Iranian ballistic missile attack against Israel and warned it would have "severe" consequences for Tehran. The attack marked Iran's second on Israel after a a missile and drone attack in April in retaliation for a deadly Israeli air strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

Israel said that nearly all the munitions fired in that attack were intercepted by it or allies.

Iran had earlier warned that the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and General Abbas Nilforoushan, a top commander of the Quds Force, the Iran Guards' foreign operations arm "will not go unanswered". An Israeli strike on Beirut on Friday killed them.