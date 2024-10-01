Joe Biden orders US military to help Israel shoot down Iranian missiles

US president Joe Biden directed the US military to aid Israel’s defense against Iranian attacks and shoot down missiles targeting Israel, the White House National Security Council said. NSC spokesperson Sean Savett said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that Joe Biden and US Vice President Kamala Harris are monitoring the attack from the White House situation room and receiving regular updates. In response to Iranian threats, US President Biden tasked the US military with defending Israel. The National Security Council announced that Biden and Harris are actively tracking the situation from the White House.(AFP)

"President Biden directed the US military to aid Israel's defense against Iranian attacks and shoot down missiles that are targeting Israel," the White House said in a statement. Moreover, the White House informed that a call that Joe Biden had scheduled with rabbis ahead of the Jewish high holiday season had been postponed to another day.

The United States had also stepped in to help defend Israel against a combined Iranian missile and drone attack in April this year which Tehran launched in retaliation for an Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.