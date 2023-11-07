close_game
News / World News / How Israel took control of Hamas Gaza outpost: ‘Found missiles, weapons and…’

How Israel took control of Hamas Gaza outpost: ‘Found missiles, weapons and…’

ByMallika Soni
Nov 07, 2023 02:42 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: Israel's naval forces targeted a number of Hamas targets overnight, it said.

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that Israeli forces have taken control of a Hamas military outpost in the Gaza City and found anti-tank launchers and missiles, weapons, and intelligence materials. Israeli warplanes hit a cell of about 10 Hamas members which was directed by ground troops from the Nahal Brigade who identified the cell and directed the aerial attack. The soldiers identified an anti-tank squad operating nearby and directed an additional airstrike, according to the IDF.

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli soldiers and military vehicles take position inside the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing ground operation of the Israeli army.(Reuters)
Israel-Hamas War: Israeli soldiers and military vehicles take position inside the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing ground operation of the Israeli army.(Reuters)

Israel Air Force said, "An Air Force fighter jet attacked a squad of about 10 terrorists in cooperation with the fighters of the Nahal Brigade who identified the squad and directed the attack. Later, the fighters identified an anti-tank squad that was operating near them and directed another Air Force aircraft that attacked the squad."

During the night, the Israeli military targeted dozens of positions for mortar launches into Israel, it said as Israel's naval forces targeted a number of Hamas targets overnight.

The Israeli military said that the soldiers also identified Hamas terrorists who had barricaded themselves in a building near the Al-Quds Hospital in the Shejaiya area of Gaza City. “They were planning an attack on Israeli ground forces," the military said.

An aerial attack targeted the site, which resulted in "significant secondary explosions" that indicate the presence of a weapons depot, it said.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), IDF stated, "It's been a month since the October 7 Massacre. While the world might have moved on, we don't have that privilege. Hamas started this war--yet it's a war we must fight. A war we must win."

The Israel Defence Forces also said that it has killed Hamas' Deir al-Balah battalion commander Wael Asefa.

“The IDF eliminated Wael Asefa, Commander of Hamas' Deir al-Balah Battalion. Asefa aided in the dispatch of thousands of terrorists to assault, abduct and murder Israeli civilians on October 7th," it said,

    Mallika Soni
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

