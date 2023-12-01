Israel-Hamas War LIVE: Truce for hostage and prisoner exchanges likely to be extended

Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken conveyed to Israeli leaders that they should avoid replicating the extensive destruction and displacement witnessed in the northern Gaza Strip as they plan a military operation further south to eliminate Hamas. “We discussed the details of Israel’s ongoing planning, and I underscored the imperative for the United States that the massive loss of civilian life and displacement on the scale that we saw in northern Gaza not be repeated in the south,” Blinken said in after having a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s war cabinet on Thursday in Tel Aviv. A helicopter carrying hostages released amid a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel arrives at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv. (Reuters)

Hamas has expressed its willingness to extend a truce for hostage and prisoner exchanges, a source close to the militant group told AFP. Concurrently, the United States has urged Israel to establish safe zones for Gaza civilians as the expiration of a temporary pause in their deadly conflict approaches. The international community has intensified pressure for a lasting cessation of hostilities, initiated by deadly attacks from Hamas that led to a severe Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip. With the current truce set to expire soon, Blinken has called for an extension following discussions with leaders in Israel and the occupied West Bank.

Overnight Thursday, 30 Palestinian prisoners, including 23 minors and seven women, were released by Israeli prison authorities. This release follows the freeing of eight Israeli hostages by the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The truce agreement mandates the daily release of a minimum of 10 Israeli hostages, but a source close to Hamas mentioned that only eight Israelis were released on Thursday due to the inclusion of two Russian-Israeli women on Wednesday. The truce agreement, which took effect on November 24, has led to the release of 110 hostages, including 80 Israelis. Whereas, Israel has released 240 Palestinian prisoners.