Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: ‘Support for Israel, Ukraine vital for US,’ says Biden in Oval Office address
Israel-Hamas war LIVE udpates: On the 14th day of the Israel-Hamas conflict, airstrikes continued in Gaza, even in areas that Israel had declared as safe zones. The United States has reiterated its support for Israel and emphasised securing the release of hostages held by Hamas as a top priority. Meanwhile, Palestinians in Gaza were awaiting the emergency aid promised in a deal struck by US President Joe Biden. Israel maintained its bombardment of targets in the Hamas-controlled enclave.
The Interior Ministry under Hamas reported casualties among displaced people who had sought shelter in a Gaza Strip church compound due to an Israeli strike on Thursday. Cargo planes delivered essential supplies like food, medicine, water purifiers, and hygiene products to Egypt's El Arish airport, with the opening of the Rafah border crossing into Gaza expected soon.
US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a press briefing that the United States is prepared not only to assist Israel in its efforts to counter Hamas but also to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.
President Joe Biden and US officials have said that US intelligence does not attribute the explosion at al-Ahli Hospital to an Israeli airstrike, reiterating this on Thursday.
The conflict began with a Hamas militant attack on October 7, prompting relentless Israeli retaliation. Israel claimed that at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians, were killed in the initial attack, with around 1,500 Islamist fighters killed in subsequent clashes. In response, Israeli bombings have led to casualties among Palestinians, with the Gaza health ministry reporting at least 3,785 deaths, primarily civilians.
- Fri, 20 Oct 2023 06:14 AM
Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Biden stresses ‘need for united front against Hamas and Russia’
In the rare Oval Office address, US President Joe Biden said that Hamas and Russia are both out to "annihilate" democracies and made the case for assistance to Ukraine and Israel as a vital US interest.
Hamas and Russian President Vladimir Putin "represent different threats but they share this in common: they both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy," Biden said in the prime-time speech.
"It is a smart investment that's going to pay dividends for American security for generations," the 80-year-old Democrat said in just the second speech of his presidency delivered from behind the historic Resolute Desk.
"American leadership is what holds the world together. American alliances are what keep us, America, safe. American values are what make us a partner that other nations want to work with," he said.
"America is a beacon to the world. Still. Still," he said.
- Fri, 20 Oct 2023 06:04 AM
US President Joe Biden said it is “vital for America's national security” for Israel and Ukraine to succeed in their wars, making the case Thursday night for deepening US involvement in a rare Oval Office, Associated Press reported.
Biden further said, “conflict and chaos could spread in other parts of the world,” if international aggression is allowed to continue.
“Hamas and Putin represent different threats," Biden said. "But they share this in common. They both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy.”
He announced his intention to request urgent funding from Congress, expected to be around $100 billion over the next year. This proposal, to be unveiled on Friday, will cover support for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, humanitarian aid, and border management.