News / World News / Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Israeli envoy to UN says ‘Hamas are modern-day Nazis’
Live

Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Israeli envoy to UN says ‘Hamas are modern-day Nazis’

Oct 31, 2023 08:00 AM IST
OPEN APP

Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Follow latest updates on the ongoing conflict in the Middle-East.

Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Israel has expanded its ground operations in Gaza as the ‘long and difficult’ war with Hamas has entered the ‘second phase’. Israeli troops pervaded through the Gazan borders into the enclave's main city, raising concerns about the plight of Palestinian civilians. Israel said it freed a soldier, one of the hostages, from Hamas' captivity during the raid.

Bombing on central Gaza and launching of flare bombs is pictured west of Gaza City, October 30, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Al-Masri
Bombing on central Gaza and launching of flare bombs is pictured west of Gaza City, October 30, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Al-Masri(REUTERS)

Hamas said its fighters retaliated the troops with machine guns and anti-tank missiles. The armed wing of the militant group al-Qassam brigades said it attacked Israeli forces ‘invading the southern Gaza axis’.

Meanwhile, the United Nations said in an emergency meeting that ‘an immediate humanitarian ceasefire has become a matter of life and death for millions’ in Palestine.

The Gazan health ministry claimed that around 66% of more than 8,300 people killed in the beseiged enclave since the beginning of the war were women and children. “This means that more than 420 children are being killed or injured in Gaza each day – a number which should shake each of us to our core,” UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell said.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 31, 2023 08:00 AM IST

    Israel-Hamas war: Convoy of 39 aid trucks entered Gaza

    Another convoy of 39 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid has entered into Gaza through Egypt's Rafah crossing, bringin the total number of trucks to 171. The US said yesterday 45 trucks have entered and it aims to surpass that number in future.

  • Oct 31, 2023 07:35 AM IST

    Israel-Hamas war: Japan imposes sanctions on Hamas-linked individuals, firm

    A fresh set of sanctions on individuals and firms linked with Hamas has been imposed by Japan, according to a statement by the country's foreign ministry. The recent sanctions have been imposed in addition to those imposed by the United States government earlier.

    The sanctions consist of freezing the assets of individuals and a company that have helped fund Hamas.

  • Oct 31, 2023 07:24 AM IST

    Israel-Hamas war: IDF targetted Hezbollah positions in Lebanon

    The Israeli Defence Force said it targetted a number of Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon in response to mortar fire and a missile attack on northern Israel today.

  • Oct 31, 2023 07:01 AM IST

    Israel-Hamas war: Israeli minister Benny Gantz says Arab citizens are integral part of country

    Senior minister Benny Gantz said in a special address to Israel's Arab citizens that they are an ‘integral part of the Israeli society’, in an attempt to conduct an outreach initiative to the minority.

    “Arab Israeli citizens are hurting just like all of us over the criminal massacre of innocent children, women and the elderly,” he said, as reported by Times of Israel.

  • Oct 31, 2023 06:45 AM IST

    Israel-Hamas war: UN agency says immediate cease-fire ‘matter of life and death’ for Palestinians

    The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees accused Israel of ‘collective punishment’ of Palestinians in an emergency meeting and added that an ‘immediate humanitarian cease-fire has become a matter of life and death for millions’.

  • Oct 31, 2023 06:33 AM IST

    Israel-Hamas war: ‘Hamas are modern-day Nazis’, says Israeli envoy to UN

    Israel's permanent representative to the UN Gilad Erdan termed Hamas ‘modern-day Nazis’ and added that they are interested in the annihilation of the Jewish people.

    "Hamas are modern-day Nazis. From their appalling inhumane violence to identical genocidal ideologies, Hamas is not seeking a solution to the conflict. They are not interested in dialogue. The only solution Hamas is interested in is the final solution, the annihilation of the Jewish people and may I remind my colleagues, they are rulers of Gaza and not you," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
israel hamas gaza + 1 more

US House Republicans divert $14.3 billion IRS funds to aid Israel

us news
Published on Oct 31, 2023 08:14 AM IST

House speaker Mike Johnson wants to separate aid for Israel and Ukraine, despite Biden's request for a combined package.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)(AP)
ByTuhin Das Mahapatra

Russia blames West, Ukraine after mob storms airport to 'catch' Jews

The United States condemned the events, which a State Department spokesperson said had 'looked like a pogrom'.

This frame grab taken from video footage shows protestors on the apron area of an airport in Makhachkala.(AFP)
world news
Updated on Oct 31, 2023 08:01 AM IST
Reuters |

Indian-origin man charged with murder of Indian woman in UK

According to local media reports, Mehak Sharma is believed to have arrived in the UK from India only recently.

Image for representation.(AFP)
world news
Published on Oct 31, 2023 07:48 AM IST
PTI |

Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israeli envoy to UN says ‘Hamas are modern-day Nazis’

Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Follow latest updates on the ongoing conflict in the Middle-East.

live Bombing on central Gaza and launching of flare bombs is pictured west of Gaza City, October 30, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Al-Masri(REUTERS)
world news
Updated on Oct 31, 2023 08:00 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Hundreds of Americans held hostages in Gaza as Hamas refused to crack any deal

US military forces ready for hostage recovery efforts in Gaza, as State Department works to secure safe passage for Americans.

Flames rise during an Israeli air strike on west Gaza, October 30, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Al-Masri. REFILE - QUALITY UPDATE(REUTERS)
us news
Published on Oct 31, 2023 06:11 AM IST
ByTuhin Das Mahapatra

Bangladesh deploys paramilitary troops amid escalated political tensions

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on late Monday convened a meeting of the core committee on law and order affairs and reviewed the security situation.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel stand guard during a nationwide strike called by Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Jamaat-e-Islami in Dhaka on October 29.(AFP)
world news
Published on Oct 31, 2023 05:39 AM IST
PTI |

US 'confident' of getting 100 aid trucks a day into Gaza amid Israel-Hamas war

The United States is "confident" of increasing the number of aid trucks getting into Gaza through the Rafah crossing with Egypt to around 100 a day.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby(AP)
world news
Published on Oct 31, 2023 03:01 AM IST
AFP |

Illinois man pleads not guilty in fatal stabbing of Muslim boy

The boy was stabbed 26 times with a military-style knife with a 7-inch (18-cm) serrated blade, the Will County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Wadea Al-Fayoume, 6, a Muslim boy who according to police was stabbed to death in an attack that targeted him and his mother for their religion(Representational image)
world news
Published on Oct 31, 2023 01:13 AM IST
Reuters |

Putin calls for 'firm' response after anti-Israel riot at airport

President Vladimir Putin on Monday called on Russian law enforcement to take "firm" actions, after anti-Israel rioters stormed an airport.

Russian president Vladimir Putin (AP)
world news
Published on Oct 31, 2023 12:45 AM IST
AFP |

‘Gaza ceasefire will not happen’: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Vowing that Israel would "fight until this battle is won", Netanyahu said the army was going out of its way to "prevent civilian casualties" in Gaza.

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu(Reuters)
world news
Updated on Oct 31, 2023 05:48 AM IST
AFP |

Woman gets 20 body modifications to become ‘human cat’

Her body modifications include punched nostrils, 0.8cm upper lip piercings, and a 1.6 cm inner labia piercing. She also has her tongues split.

Chiara Dell’Abate aka Aydin Mod(YouTube/@Notizie.it)
world news
Updated on Oct 30, 2023 11:47 PM IST
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

5.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Jamaica, no casualties or serious damage

Jamaica Earthquake: There were no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage.

The earthquake was located about 2 miles (4 kilometers) west-northwest of Hope Bay,(Representational)
world news
Published on Oct 30, 2023 10:56 PM IST
AP |

Israeli soldier freed in Gaza during ground operation, army says

Israel-Hamas War: The military said the soldier, who it identified as Ori Megidish, had been kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Israeli soldier Ori Megidish is seen in this handout picture obtained by Reuters after Israeli army said she was freed from Hamas during a military's ground operation.
world news
Published on Oct 30, 2023 10:48 PM IST
Reuters |

Billboards with works of Iranian poets increasing road accidents: Tehran cops

Prominent writers including Nima Yooshij, Mehdi Akhavan-Sales and Hushang Ebtehaj are among those whose poems are showcased.

Iran's national flag waves in Tehran, Iran.(AP)
world news
Published on Oct 30, 2023 10:39 PM IST
AFP |

Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel making 'systematic progress' in Gaza war

Israel has staged daily air raids since the October 7 attacks by Hamas which unleashed the latest war.

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a press conference.(Reuters)
world news
Published on Oct 30, 2023 10:26 PM IST
AFP |
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out