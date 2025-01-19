Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu's ally Ben Gvir resigns from government over Gaza ceasefire

Israeli hardline minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Sunday resigned from the Benjamin Netanyahu government over ceasefire deal with Hamas in Gaza. Israeli National Security Minister and head of Jewish Power party Itamar Ben-Gvir gives a statement to members of the press, ahead of a possible ceasefire between Israel and Hamas,(REUTERS)

The party of Israel’s hard-line National Security Minister has said that its Cabinet ministers submitted their resignations from the government on Sunday in opposition to the Gaza ceasefire deal.

The departure of the Jewish Power party from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government does not bring down the coalition or affect the ceasefire. But Ben-Gvir’s departure destabilizes the coalition.

In a statement, Jewish Power (Otzma Yehudit) party called the ceasefire deal a "capitulation to Hamas" and denounced what it called the "release of hundreds of murderers" and the "renouncing of the (Israeli military's) achievements in the war" in Gaza.

The party, however, said that it will not try to bring down Netanyahu's government.

Ben Gvir had said on Thursday evening that his party will withdraw from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling coalition if the cabinet approves the hostage-ceasefire deal with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

At the same time, Ben Gvir told reporters in Jerusalem that his party would be willing to return should the war eventually resume.

Hamas provides list of hostages

Hamas has named the three hostages it plans to release on Sunday, potentially clearing the way for the start of a Gaza ceasefire after a delay.

Israel had earlier said it would continue fighting in Gaza until the names were handed over in accordance with the agreement. The start of the ceasefire has been delayed by more than two hours.

There was no immediate comment from Israel after Hamas’ armed wing published the names on social media.

The war, which began on October 7, 2023, has claimed more than 46,000 lives in Gaza. Hundreds of Israeli soldiers have also lost their lives in the fighting in the strip.