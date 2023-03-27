Home / World News / Israeli PM Netanyahu to delay judicial overhaul for next parliament session

Israeli PM Netanyahu to delay judicial overhaul for next parliament session

Reuters | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta
Mar 27, 2023 09:15 PM IST

Israel protests: The judicial overhaul has been pushed to the next session of the parliament in order to “pass the reform through dialogue”, the statement said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will delay the process for discussions on the controversial planned judicial overhaul to next month, a statement from the far-right and coalition member party Jewish Power said on Monday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.(Reuters)
The statement said the legislation would be pushed to the next session of Israeli parliament in order to "pass the reform through dialogue," the statement said.

Parliament will go on recess next week for the Passover holiday.

benjamin netanyahu israel
