Israeli PM Netanyahu warns ‘weak regime’ Iran: ‘More is on the way’

ByHT News Desk
Jun 14, 2025 02:14 AM IST

Iran launched a counter-offensive against Tel Aviv late on Friday, leading to several people injured and numerous buildings destroyed. 

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday stated that Israel would continue its military campaign against Iran's nuclear bases, reported Reuters.

Israeli PM Netanyahu has promised to retaliate against Iran and its nuclear bases(AFP)

"In the past 24 hours, we have taken out top military commanders, senior nuclear scientists, the Islamic regime's most significant enrichment facility and a large portion of its ballistic missile arsenal," Netanyahu said in a video statement.

He added, “More is on the way. The regime does not know what hit them, or what will hit them. It has never been weaker.”

Netanyahu also called for the Iranian people to resist the “evil and oppressive” regime under Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and stand up against them.

"The time has come for the Iranian people to unite around its flag and its historic legacy, by standing up for your freedom from the evil and oppressive regime," Netanyahu said.

“We are in the midst of one of the greatest military operations in history, Operation Rising Lion,” he added.

Iran launched a counter-offensive against Tel Aviv late on Friday, leading to several people injured and numerous buildings destroyed. Iran's leader Khamenei had stated that they would take revenge against Israel and leave them in “ruins”.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said that Iran crossed "red lines" on Friday after Tehran launched a counter attack targeting civilian areas following Israel's massive offensive on the Islamic republic's military and nuclear bases.

Earlier in the day, Iran's ally Yemen had also launched air strikes against Israel. The US military, allied with Israel, as per a report from AFP, helped intercept drones targeting Israel amid the escalating tensions between both countries.

"Iran has crossed red lines by daring to fire missiles at civilian population centres in Israel," Katz said in a statement. 

He said, "We will continue to defend the citizens of Israel and ensure that the Ayatollah regime pays a very heavy price for its heinous actions."

