Israel conducts airstrikes on Iran's Tehran, declares special ‘state of emergency’

The Israeli Air Force conducted airstrikes on Iran on Friday, with explosions being heard across Iran’s capital Tehran. Israeli defense minister Israel Katz declared a special state of emergency across the entire country, according to Axios. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu walks after a press conference.(REUTERS file)

People in Tehran, Iran, awoke to the sound of the blast. State television acknowledged the blast. Israel Katz said schools would be closed in the country on Friday.

There was no immediate word on what was struck.

Benchmark Brent crude spiked on the attack, rising over 2%.

In a statement, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, “Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region. Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense. President Trump and the Administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners. Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel.”

As the explosions in Tehran started, President Donald Trump was on the lawn of the White House mingling with members of Congress. It was unclear if he had been informed but the president continued shaking hands and posing for pictures for several minutes, news agency Associated Press reported.

Israel launches strikes on Iran: What we know so far: