Roman Gofman, the head of the Mossad and a close confidant of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, met with Trump administration officials, including CIA Director John Ratcliffe in Washington on Friday, and presented them with Israeli intelligence about Iran’s nuclear program, the people

The head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency pushed for renewed U.S.-Israeli strikes against Iran during a visit to the U.S. last week, according to people familiar with the matter, as President Trump weighs his options against Tehran.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency pushed for renewed U.S.-Israeli strikes against Iran during a visit to the U.S. last week, according to people familiar with the matter, as President Trump weighs his options against Tehran.

PREMIUM Roman Gofman, who is now head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency, in Washington last year.

Roman Gofman, the head of the Mossad and a close confidant of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, met with Trump administration officials, including CIA Director John Ratcliffe in Washington on Friday, and presented them with Israeli intelligence about Iran’s nuclear program, the people said. Gofman advocated for a new multiday campaign of airstrikes against Iran, they added.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Netanyahu has been pushing for renewed attacks against Iran for months and says that Israel’s goal remains toppling the regime. The Israeli leader’s push comes as Gulf countries led by Qatar that worry about retaliatory Iranian attacks against their infrastructure are pushing in the opposite direction, toward negotiations and a deal. Those efforts have so far remained stuck.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A U.S. official said that the economic pressure campaign on Iran had been so effective that the president doesn’t need to conduct major combat operations, though the U.S. retains all its options to ensure Iran doesn’t acquire a nuclear weapon.

The Israeli prime minister’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment. The Central Intelligence Agency declined to comment.

The ultimate decision about whether to renew attacks against Tehran lies with Trump, who has oscillated in recent months between threats of renewed intensive strikes against Iran and his desire to reach a deal with Iran’s hard-line leaders.

Many analysts say that renewed strikes are unlikely to push Iran toward a deal or topple the regime.

Iran and the U.S. continue to trade fire on land and sea, albeit at a lower intensity than the early months of the war. Iran is firing at ships trying to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. American forces have quietly carried out a series of strikes in recent weeks on Qeshm—Iran’s largest island—from which the Revolutionary Guard has launched drones and missiles. Israel hasn’t been targeted by Iranian missiles since June.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The U.S. has bulked up its military assets in the region. The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt has arrived in the Middle East and sailed alongside the carrier USS George Washington in footage released by the U.S. military, bringing the number of carriers in the region to three.

Many U.S. assets have been moved to Israel, which is considered safer after Iran damaged U.S. bases, radars and early warning systems in the Middle East, according to U.S. and Israeli officials. The U.S. military sent an additional Patriot system to Israel to beef up its missile defenses in the country.

Dozens of U.S. tankers are parked at bases in the south and at Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport, and U.S. military forces can be seen across Tel Aviv, where they are staying in apartments and hotels.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The U.S. and Israel launched the war in Iran on Feb. 28, with both countries initially speaking of regime change. But it quickly became clear that the two countries have different goals: While Trump seeks a deal, Netanyahu wants to topple the regime. That divergence remains a problem for future joint kinetic operations between the two countries, analysts say.

Israel has been working on building up its target bank in Iran since the end of the joint bombing campaign with the U.S. Israeli officials remain concerned about Iran’s rebuilding efforts.

Netanyahu, who now is Israel’s caretaker prime minister, is in a vulnerable political position. His grip on power weakened after he lost his majority in parliament in national elections last month, which allowed the opposition to vote in a new Knesset speaker this week. Gadi Eisenkot, a former Israeli general who heads the opposition, is currently working on building an alternative ruling coalition to oust Netanyahu, who has led the country for around 19 years across multiple terms.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The heads of Israel’s opposition parties have said that they worry Netanyahu could launch military operations for political gain rather than for national security needs, in order to stay in power. Netanyahu has rejected the allegations.

Some current and former Israeli security officials told The Wall Street Journal they share those concerns about political motivations for an attack. Netanyahu previously tried to push for renewed operations against Iran before Israel’s elections last month and faced opposition from Israel’s chief of staff, Eyal Zamir, who worried about their timing and the potential for escalation, according to people familiar with the matter.

Write to Anat Peled at anat.peled@wsj.com