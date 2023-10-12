Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Israel vows to ‘wipe out’ Hamas as war enters sixth day
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israel carried out air strikes across Gaza overnight as a retaliatory bombing on Wednesday killing at least 900 people.
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: As the war between Israel and Hamas escalated and entered its sixth day, Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant vowed to wipe Hamas “off the face of the Earth”. During a late-night televised address, Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu said every Hamas member was a “dead man.”
On Wednesday, Israel, which has imposed a complete siege on Gaza, carried out air strikes across Gaza overnight as a retaliatory bombing. According to Gaza's health ministry, the attack has killed at least 900 people and wounded 4,600. Israel's embassy in Washington on Tuesday said that the death toll from the weekend Hamas attacks had surpassed 1,200.
Meanwhile, residents are facing an ever-growing uncertainty in the Gaza Strip as the territory's only power plant ran out of fuel and shut down on Wednesday.
- Oct 12, 2023 07:03 AM IST
Israel-Hamas war: 260,000 people fled their homes since Saturday, says UN
The United Nations said that 260,000 people have fled their homes from both sides, most crowding into UN schools.
- Oct 12, 2023 06:36 AM IST
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: US ‘indefinite stay’ warning in travel advisory for Gaza; Israel at level 3
In light of the recent Hamas attack on Israel and subsequent retaliatory strikes in Gaza, the United States Department of State has issued an urgent travel advisory, warning American citizens about the heightened security risks and dangers in the region. Read more here
- Oct 12, 2023 06:12 AM IST
Hamas attack ‘deadliest day for Jews since Holocaust’: Biden
US President Joe Biden on Wednesday called the Hamas attack “the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust,” and a campaign of “pure cruelty.” Reportedly, 22 US citizens have been killed in the war.
- Oct 12, 2023 06:10 AM IST
Israel vows to ‘wipe out’ Hamas
As the war escalated with over 2,000 people being killed on both sides, Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday vowed to wipe Hamas “off the face of the Earth” as the new unity government signaled a major ground offensive would start soon in retaliation for an attack by the militant group. “I say here, to everyone - we will wipe out this thing called Hamas…We will wipe them off the face of the Earth,” he said.