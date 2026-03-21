'It's trade, tourism, trust': Air China restarts direct Beijing–Delhi flight

"Air China resuming direct flights between Beijing & Delhi = more than just travel! It's Trade, Tourism, Trust -- and a BIG green light for SCO & BRICS people-to-people cooperation!" the post read.

Reacting to the development, Chinese Embassy spokesperson Yu Jing, in a post on X, said the move signals broader cooperation between the two countries, impacting trade, tourism and bilateral and multilateral ties.

Direct flights between New Delhi and Beijing have resumed, rekindling hopes of renewed engagement between the two countries. On Saturday, the Chinese Embassy in India stated that Air China has restarted its direct Beijing–Delhi service.

A gradual reset after years of disruption Direct flights between India and China had been suspended for more than four years; first due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and then amid tensions following the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020, one of the deadliest confrontations between the two sides in decades.

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It wasn’t until October last year that both countries formally resumed direct air services, marking a significant step towards restoring normalcy in ties that had remained strained for years.

Since then, progress has been incremental. In October 2024, India and China reached an agreement on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control, seen as a key step in easing tensions.

The Ministry of External Affairs stated in October 2025 that direct flight operations would resume.

The restoration of routes has been phased rather than immediate:

The first resumed flight operated between Kolkata and Guangzhou on October 26, 2025, news agency ANI reported.

A Shanghai–New Delhi route followed on November 9, running three times a week. Indian carriers are also stepping back into the corridor. IndiGo had earlier announced plans to be among the first to restart operations, introducing daily non-stop flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou using Airbus A320neo aircraft.

(With ANI inputs)