Jack Dorsey's 1-word response to returning as Twitter CEO
Published on Nov 17, 2022 10:50 AM IST
Jack Dorsey: When asked by a Twitter user if he would accept the position as Twitter CEO, he replied "nope".
Reuters |
Former Chief Executive Officer of Twitter Jack Dorsey said on Wednesday that he will not accept the position of CEO of Twitter.
When asked by a Twitter user if he would accept the position as Twitter CEO, he replied "nope".
