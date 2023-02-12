Home / World News / Japan says Chinese navy ship entered tts waters

The vessel crossed into Japan's waters around 2:30 a.m. local time and left at about 4:10 a.m. sailing west, according to a Ministry of Defense statement.

Chinese and Japanese flags flutter in front of the Tiananmen Gate in Beijing.(Reuters / File)
Japan’s Defense Ministry said a Chinese navy survey ship was spotted entering the country’s territorial waters early Sunday near Yakushima, an island in the southern Kagoshima prefecture.

The vessel crossed into Japan’s waters around 2:30 a.m. local time and left at about 4:10 a.m. sailing west, according to a Ministry of Defense statement. The Japanese government relayed strong concerns to China over the intrusion, Kyodo reported.

Chinese ships enter Japanese territorial waters frequently, a continued point of friction between the two countries. The most recent intrusion took place in December, Kyodo said.

japan china
