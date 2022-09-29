Home / World News / Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott files for divorce from second husband

Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott files for divorce from second husband

world news
Published on Sep 29, 2022 09:25 AM IST

MacKenzie Scott Divorce: Jeff Bezos's ex-wife MacKenzie Scott and Dan Jewett married in 2021.

MacKenzie Scott Divorce: MacKenzie Scott has filed for divorce from her second husband, Dan Jewett.
MacKenzie Scott Divorce: MacKenzie Scott has filed for divorce from her second husband, Dan Jewett.
ByMallika Soni

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ex-wife MacKenzie Scott has filed for divorce from her second husband, Dan Jewett. Dan Jewett's name was removed from MacKenzie Scott's group of fellow ultra-wealthy individuals pledging to give away half their wealth before they die as well, The Independent reported. Dan Jewett had promised to join in on MacKenzie Scott's pledge when the couple got married.

MacKenzie Scott also removed Dan Jewett's name from her author bio on Amazon, New York Times report further said.

MacKenzie Scott and Dan Jewett married in 2021. Dan Jewett was a teacher at a private School in Seattle before his marriage to MacKenzie Scott but left the job as he felt his presence on the campus became a distraction following his high profile marriage to MacKenzie Scott.

Read more: ‘My dad will be king, you better…’: Prince George tells classmate after spat

According to a Bloomberg analysis, MacKenzie Scott's net worth is around $27.8 billion. MacKenzie Scott began rapidly donating portions of her wealth to charitable causes following her divorce to Jeff Bezos. In three years she has donated more than $12bn.

Last month, MacKenzie Scott donated two Beverly Hills mansions valued at a combined $55 million to California Community Foundation.

She has also reportedly given another $15 million to the Health Forward Foundation in addition to a $20 million grant to the Houston-based Episcopal Health Foundation.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
jeff bezos
jeff bezos

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out