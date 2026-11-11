Jensen Huang Affair Revives Push for Chip Restrictions on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON—Lawmakers are demanding tighter restrictions on chip exports following Jensen Huang’s affair with a business partner suspected of being a Chinese intelligence source, a push that threatens to cost Nvidia and other semiconductor companies billions of dollars in revenue.

Top Republicans and Democrats said this week that they hope to include three proposed measures making it more difficult to send artificial-intelligence chips around the world in a stalled defense package.

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The measures under consideration include provisions restricting exports of AI

Deep Dive What chip export restrictions are lawmakers considering after the Jensen Huang affair? The proposals would restrict AI-chip exports to countries including China, tighten controls on allied countries’ shipments of chipmaking equipment to China, and track chips to establish their locations after export. Why has the Jensen Huang affair renewed calls for tighter chip export controls? Lawmakers and restriction advocates cite national-security concerns surrounding the investigation into whether Megaspeed diverted Nvidia chips to China. Megaspeed has denied wrongdoing, and the investigation is ongoing. How could tighter chip export restrictions affect Nvidia and other technology companies? The measures could threaten billions of dollars in chip-company revenue and make export deals harder, particularly if chip tracking is required. They could also affect AMD and companies such as Microsoft and OpenAI building data centers overseas.

Even if the bills don’t pass in the lame-duck session, Democrats who are candidates to take over key committees in January said there should be a full congressional investigation into Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang, who was a top executive at a data-center company being probed for diverting Nvidia chips to China.The legislative implications show how the Nvidia CEO’s affair could have business consequences for the world’s top chip designer and the entire industry. Huang has helped shape policies for the whole AI industry by developing a close relationship with President Trump and top model developers including OpenAI.

As scrutiny mounts over Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s affair, WSJ’s Amrith Ramkumar explores the controversy that threatens President Trump’s core AI agenda. Photo: Leah Millis/Reuters

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Proponents of export restrictions who have warned of national-security conflicts like those potentially affecting Nvidia are using the episode as evidence that Washington needs to crack down on export loopholes.

“Hopefully this is the final nail in the coffin of those who are advocating for this disastrous policy,” said Alex Bores, a Democratic member of the New York Assembly who recently co-founded an advocacy group pushing for stronger AI regulation and export restrictions.

Export controls have been in focus since 2022, when the Biden administration began restricting certain shipments to prevent adversarial nations from accessing the technology underpinning the AI boom. The administration pursued a global plan capping the number of chips various countries could buy that the Trump administration later unwound.

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The Commerce Department has been investigating whether Alice Huang’s Singapore-based company Megaspeed diverted Nvidia chips to China in violation of export restrictions since 2024, a probe that is now being led by the Justice Department. Megaspeed has said it is a legitimate and compliant company that follows the law.

Many other companies in Southeast Asia have been suspected of similar activities, fueling a range of bills to tighten control of chips fueling the global AI boom.The White House’s alliance with Nvidia and other tech companies contributed to past efforts stalling, but lawmakers and analysts said the new focus on the subject and Democrats winning control of both chambers of Congress last week—in part by opposing the AI industry and data centers—has given them new momentum.

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“We’re going to work hard to make sure that those provisions make it into the final version” of the defense-spending package, said Hakeem Jeffries (D., N.Y.), the top Democrat in the House who is in line to become speaker in the next Congress. The Nvidia security concerns came up Monday during an intelligence briefing for top lawmakers about Iran by Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton and Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries at the Capitol on Monday.

Republicans who have broken with Trump and driven efforts to curtail chip exports include Sens. Jim Banks (Ind.) and Pete Ricketts (Neb.), and Reps. Brian Mast (Fla.) and John Moolenaar (Mich.), who lead the House Foreign Affairs and China Select Committees. Mast and Moolenaar are among those who recently asked Huang to brief lawmakers on the Nvidia security matter next week.

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Trump said Monday Huang told him “he had absolutely no idea that the person in question was a spy.” An Nvidia spokesman said the company cut off new shipments to Megaspeed in June 2025 and that ban is still in place, adding that the Commerce Department still has yet to blacklist the company or take other action requiring the company to stop doing business with it.

One challenge for the export provisions is they are currently attached to the National Defense Authorization Act, legislation approving military spending that is widely seen as a must-pass bill. The package is stalled in Congress, and provisions are often swapped in and out as part of negotiations to build consensus. Chris McGuire, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations who previously worked on tech and security issues at the State Department, said lawmakers should show they are serious about export restrictions by voting on the three bills on their own. “They should just be pushed now and voted on, up or down, as a way to signal Congress’s concern about this issue and how it’s being handled,” he said.

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Write to Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com