In his book “Lombard Street”, Walter Bagehot set out the terms under which central banks should intervene in the banking system. Lend quickly. Lend freely. Do so at punitive rates against good collateral. In a telephone interview with CNBC on Monday Donald Trump set out the terms under which he will intervene in companies to save the stock market. “It’s touch. It’s feel. It’s like a great golfer around the green.”

Nvidia shares jumped as much as 37% during Monday's session, marking their best intraday gain since March 2000. The rally added more than $1 trillion to the chipmaker's market capitalisation. (FILE)

Mr Trump’s theory of bail-outs is a theory of

Deep Dive Why might Jensen Huang’s return to Nvidia not be the last AI-related bail-out? The AI build-out depends on Nvidia’s balance-sheet, equity markets and debt markets. Huang’s return may keep Nvidia funding projects, but stock-market declines and rising costs of insuring AI-related debt remain concerns. What could make another bail-out necessary for the AI boom? The article points to the enormous financing needs of data-centre construction and the AI industry’s reliance on continued access to capital. If equity or debt financing falters, pressure for further intervention could grow. How does a CEO’s importance to a company affect its governance? When investors believe a company’s value depends heavily on one leader, a board may face pressure to keep that person in charge. The articles argue that this can weaken oversight and make succession planning more difficult.

Mr Huang is but one executive who is bigger than his company, and whose company is so big that it could sink the market. What would SpaceX or Tesla be worth without Elon Musk? No shareholder wants to find out: the pair are, together, worth about as much as Nvidia. Silicon Valley’s AI labs are likewise giant, cash-burning reflections of their founders. First names will be accurate shorthand in the coming artificial-intelligence bust: “Jensen has stopped lending to Sam!”; “What’s your Dario exposure?”; “Rumour has it they’re about to nationalise Mark!”

A bank expecting a bail-out should take more risk. A tech boss who thinks he might need one should make himself indispensable. There are, of course, formal methods of entrenchment. But share classes matter little in a bail-out. More important is a boss’s destruction factor: the more shareholder value that would be torched by his demise, the less likely it is to come about. This can be achieved by running a company well. But also by running one poorly. Where possible, huge deals should hinge on informal handshakes between friends. Hagiography must be encouraged; succession planning, strictly forbidden.

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Reality bends around great men, especially during a great-man bail-out. Those around them end up looking daft. Scott Bessent, the treasury secretary, has resorted to playing word games to keep up with the president. Last week he said Nvidia should be run by an outsider. “Jensen is on the outside now,” he later reasoned, after his boss began pushing for Mr Huang’s return. Then there’s Colette Kress, the chief financial officer who was briefly in charge of her own company’s finances. Nvidia’s interim boss said all the right things, which turned out to be the wrong things. The firm would be “rigorously evaluating” dealmaking, she said. Investors winced. She planned to be “disciplined and selective”, but a great man is neither.

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“Sovereign is he who decides on the exception” becomes “Sovereign is he who decides on the bail-out.” After the past week there can be no doubt as to who holds the power to suspend normal corporate governance in America: great men. The president was nursing a catastrophic defeat in the midterm elections. Corporate bosses had begun preparing for his grip to weaken. Mr Huang had been relegated to the position of minority shareholder. Now he and the president have reasserted their power: inextricably tied and mutually reinforcing. Mr Huang serves at the pleasure of Mr Trump. His reappointment reminds corporate America that two years can be a very long time.

The great-man theory of bail-outs is but one part of the great-man theory of corporate governance. If all of Delaware’s rules about how companies ought to be run can be swept away by only a modest decline in the stock market, what would happen if, say, AI went rogue? Or the technology really did cause mass unemployment? All those finely balanced governance mechanisms Silicon Valley enjoys creating—the foundations, the multi-class shares, the committees, the constitutions—would amount to naught. At the limit there are no great firms, only great men.

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On Heroes, Hero-Worship, & Heroic Bail-Outs

Like all government bail-outs, that of Mr Huang rests on two noble lies. The first is that there was no other option. Before he was reappointed, the American stock market had fallen for seven trading days in a row. A perilous situation—which brought markets roughly back to where they were at the start of the year. During Mr Huang’s absence, Anthropic managed to pull off the largest initial public offering in history.

The second lie is that this is a one-off. The bail-out of Mr Huang will not be the AI boom’s last. Wall Street’s terror at the rising cost of financing the construction of data centres has not dissipated upon his return. The whole edifice depends on the continued availability of three sources of capital: Nvidia’s balance-sheet, equity markets and debt markets. Mr Huang’s return guarantees that the first will keep being put to work. But what about the other two? Stocks have resumed their descent. Debt markets are not too excited about Mr Huang’s return, either. The cost of insuring against default for bonds connected to the AI build-out has carried on rising. Over time the randomness injected by Mr Trump’s great-man bail-out will surely add to the cost of capital. Mr Huang may indeed be a great man. That will not be enough.