Jensen Huang seen cozying up with alleged Chinese spy Alice in pics clicked by daughter: Report

Photographs of former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang embracing a woman suspected by US intelligence officials of working for Chinese intelligence have emerged, including images from a dinner attended by his daughter, media reports said.

Jensen Huang is now under mounting scrutiny following his sudden resignation as Nvidia CEO amid reports of extramarital affairs. (AFP)

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The pictures, published by The New York Post, show the 63-year-old billionaire with Alice Huang, 49, a former senior executive at Singapore-based data centre firm Megaspeed International. US intelligence officials suspect her of having links to Chinese intelligence.

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According to report, Jensen Huang began socialising with Alice in December 2023, and the two reportedly started an affair in 2024. One set of photographs, taken in Taipei in June 2024, shows the two embracing.

Jensen Huang, alleged Chinese spy seen together at Taipei dinner

Another incident reportedly took place in May 2025, when Jensen Huang visited Taiwan. Taiwanese news channel TVBS and Chinese outlet NetEase reported that he and Alice Huang attended a dinner at the exclusive Taipei restaurant Sanliu Shifu.

The pair were seated with their arms around each other's waists at a table also occupied by Huang's 35-year-old daughter, Madison Huang, and her then-fiance, Nico Caprez.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Taiwanese media reports, Alice Huang leaned over and kissed Jensen Huang on the cheek during the meal. Madison Huang reportedly took a mobile phone from Caprez and photographed the two together. After dinner, Jensen Huang and Alice Huang left the restaurant in the same car. What is known about Jensen Huang's family and Nvidia links? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Taiwanese media reports, Alice Huang leaned over and kissed Jensen Huang on the cheek during the meal. Madison Huang reportedly took a mobile phone from Caprez and photographed the two together. After dinner, Jensen Huang and Alice Huang left the restaurant in the same car. What is known about Jensen Huang's family and Nvidia links? {{/usCountry}}

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It is unclear whether Madison Huang, a senior director of product marketing in Nvidia's robotics division, was aware of the reported nature of her father's relationship with Alice Huang.

Madison's husband, Nico Caprez, is a former Swiss Alpine ski racer who works at Nvidia as vice president of global artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure growth. Jensen Huang's son, Spencer Huang, 36, also holds a position at the company.

Huang steps down as Nvidia CEO

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Jensen Huang is now under mounting scrutiny following his sudden resignation as Nvidia CEO amid reports of extramarital affairs, after he admitted to being "unfaithful" to his wife. Nvidia chief financial officer Colette Kress has taken over as interim CEO while the company’s board searches for a permanent successor.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Huang had displayed another temper tantrum at Kress when he interrupted her in the middle of a presentation, calling her a "deer in the headlights". Kress was a “reporting CFO,” not someone who could help him define a strategy or make decisions, Huang said during the meeting.

Huang's biographer Stephen Witt, who wrote The Thinking Machine, said the Nvidia co-founder went to great lengths to portray himself as a family man, but was actually "quite arrogant" and was prone to outbursts even at the slightest contradiction.

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Jensen Huang has been married to his wife, Lori Huang, for more than 40 years, and the couple met as students at Oregon State University. They have two children, both are in their 30s: daughter Madison and son Spencer. They work for Nvidia.