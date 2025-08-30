Jewish woman stabbed at Ottawa grocery store in 'hate-motivated' attack

Ottawa police are investigating a stabbing at a grocery store on Baseline Road that left a Jewish woman in her 70s seriously injured. After a thorough investigation, this incident is considered a “hate-motivated” crime, the local authorities said on Friday. Jewish woman seriously injured in Canada grocery store stabbing, police call it hate crime.(Representative image)

The incident took place around 1:35 pm on August 28 (local time) when the woman entered the store with a friend. “She was approached by a man who stabbed her, leaving her with serious injuries,” the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) said in a statement.

Store staff helped the victim until paramedics arrived, and she was later transported to hospital, treated, and released. The suspect was arrested at the scene without incident, the authorities added.

The 71-year-old suspect, appeared in court day after the incident and has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon. Investigators confirmed that there was no prior connection between the suspect and the victim, and had not interacted before the attack.

The case is being handled by the West Criminal Investigations Unit with support from the Hate and Bias Crime Unit. “Detectives continue to investigate the matter to ensure all aspects of the case are understood and charges are expected,” OPS said.

PM Carney denounce hate-fueled stabbing

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney condemned the stabbing in a social media post. “The senseless attack on a Jewish woman in an Ottawa grocery store this week is deeply disturbing."

“My thoughts are with her, her family, and Ottawa’s Jewish community, and my support is with law enforcement as they work to swiftly bring the perpetrator to justice,” the post read.

“To Canada’s Jewish community: you are not alone. We stand with you against hate and threats to your safety, and we will act to confront antisemitism wherever it appears,” it added.

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe also denounced the violence, saying he had spoken with the victim’s family and local Jewish leaders.

“This reprehensible violence has understandably caused significant distress within Ottawa’s Jewish community,” Sutcliffe said. “We must stand together against violence and hatred in all its forms and continue working together to ensure Ottawa remains a safe and inclusive city for everyone.”