Joe Biden's calls to Democratic winners as Republicans eye US Congress control

US president Joe Biden made "congratulatory calls" to Democratic winners as results of the crucial midterm elections started to come in, the White House said.

“This evening, the President has made congratulatory calls to Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey, Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee, Senator-elect Peter Welch, Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester, Colorado Governor Jared Polis, Representative Abigail Spanberger, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,” the White House said in a statement to the press pool.

Control of both chambers of Congress is on the line as Republicans need net gains of just one seat to win the Senate and five seats to win the House.

Republicans look set to take control of the House of Representatives as the battle for control of the Senate remains on a knife-edge. Of the major races, Republican Ron DeSantis is projected to retain his governor's seat in Florida and Marco Rubio is set to hold his Senate seat.

The crucial Senate race in Georgia between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker is currently too close to call as is the Senate race in Pennsylvania between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz.

Meanwhile, Democrat Maxwell Frost is set to be the first Gen Z member of Congress with a seat in the House of Representatives

