Joe Biden says US is committed to defending Taiwan against China
Joe Biden says US is committed to defending Taiwan against China

US president Joe Biden speaks during a town hall with CNN's Anderson Cooper at the Baltimore Center Stage Pearlstone Theater in Baltimore, Maryland, US on October 21, 2021.&nbsp;(REUTERS)
US president Joe Biden speaks during a town hall with CNN's Anderson Cooper at the Baltimore Center Stage Pearlstone Theater in Baltimore, Maryland, US on October 21, 2021. (REUTERS)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 07:29 AM IST
Reuters |

US president Joe Biden said on Thursday the United States would come to Taiwan's defense and had a commitment to defend the island China claims as its own territory.

“Yes, we have a commitment to do that,” Biden said at a CNN town hall when asked if the United States would come to Taiwan's defense. 

