‘Judicial coup’: Imran Khan aide lashes out at Supreme Court for ordering no-trust vote
A day after a 5-judge bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, in a major setback to embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan, unanimously set aside the National Assembly (NA) deputy speaker's dismissal of no-trust vote against the premier, Khan's aide Shireen Mazari on Friday described the development as a ‘judicial coup.’
“A judicial coup happened last night down to ordering how & even at what time NA session must be held, ending parliamentary supremacy! Sadly, the US attempt at regime change -the elephant in the room-which led to Dy Speaker ruling totally ignored. But this is not the end,” tweeted Mazari, a former minister of human rights in Khan's government till April 3, when deputy speaker Qasim Suri, from the ruling PTI, dismissed the no-trust vote moved by the opposition.
Addressing the nation minutes after Suri's ruling, the former cricketer-turned-politician said he recommended President Arif Alvi to dissolve the national and provincial assemblies. While this request was accepted by the President, it, too, was reversed by the Supreme Court on Thursday.
Mazari, meanwhile, also had a word of caution for the overjoyed opposition. “The long shadows hanging over this judicial decision think the game has been won but it has just started. The ppl know who sold their souls to US & to lure the money & in the end it will go to ppl's court, despite ECP's inexplicable reluctance,” the PTI leader posted.
She was referring to the Election Commission of Pakistan's message to President Alvi, as well as the Supreme Court bench, headed by chief justice Umar Ata Bandial, that it will not be able to hold fresh polls before October. In his April 3 address to people, Imran Khan said general elections will be held within 90 days.
Ahead of Saturday's no-trust vote, which will be held at 10am local time, the 69-year-old leader will hold a series of meetings today and will again the nation. He has repeatedly accused the United States of conspiring with Pakistan's opposition parties to topple his government. Washington has already rejected these allegations.
Russian weapons cheaper; firms keen in joint ventures, India told US: Report
India is believed to have conveyed to the United States that the alternatives to Russian weapons were too expensive, Bloomberg reported quoting people aware of India's recent exchanges with the US following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The report said India informed US Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland of the drawbacks of alternatives to Russian weapons. In March, Nuland came to India and held a consultation with foreign secretary Harsh Shringla.
Russia assesses 'significant losses' in Ukraine invasion: ‘Huge tragedy for us’
In its most sombre assessment of the Ukraine invasion so far, Russia on Friday described the “significant losses of troops” and the extensive economic sanctions by the West as a “tragedy”. "We have significant losses of troops," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told the British channel Sky News in an interview. "It's a huge tragedy for us." The brutal killings of civilians in Ukraine's Bucha led to a UN General Assembly vote, suspending Russia from the Human Rights Council.
Russia has fully withdrawn forces from north Ukraine, says UK
Amid indications Russia is recalibrating its strategy in Ukraine, where it has failed to make major gains despite numerical and technological edge, the United Kingdom said on Friday Moscow has fully withdrawn its forces from north Ukraine back to Belarus and Russia. Read US ends normal trade ties with Russia over Ukraine invasion However, it further said that the strategically important town of Izium continues to be under Russia's control.
Disrupted hack attempts by Russian spies targeting US, Ukraine: Microsoft
Microsoft Corp on Thursday said it had disrupted cyberattacks from Russian military spies targeted at Ukrainian, European and American entities. In a blog post, the tech giant said that a group it nicknamed “Strontium” was using seven internet domains to conduct attacks on Ukrainian institutions as well as government bodies and think tanks in the US and the European Union involved in foreign policy, without identifying any of the targets by name.
US ends normal trade ties with Russia over Ukraine invasion
The US Congress voted Thursday to end normal trade relations with Moscow and codify the ban on Russian oil, as the White House ratchets up pressure on President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine. The legislation -- which also applies to Russia's ally Belarus -- enables President Joe Biden to inflict steep tariff hikes on imports from both countries.
