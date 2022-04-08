Home / World News / ‘Judicial coup’: Imran Khan aide lashes out at Supreme Court for ordering no-trust vote
‘Judicial coup’: Imran Khan aide lashes out at Supreme Court for ordering no-trust vote

Shireen Mazari, a former human rights minister in Khan's government, described the 5-judge bench's unanimous verdict as the ‘end of parliamentary supremacy.’
Published on Apr 08, 2022 11:53 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

A day after a 5-judge bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, in a major setback to embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan, unanimously set aside the National Assembly (NA) deputy speaker's dismissal of no-trust vote against the premier, Khan's aide Shireen Mazari on Friday described the development as a ‘judicial coup.’

Also Read | Endgame for Imran Khan? Supreme Court orders no-trust vote on Saturday

“A judicial coup happened last night down to ordering how & even at what time NA session must be held, ending parliamentary supremacy! Sadly, the US attempt at regime change -the elephant in the room-which led to Dy Speaker ruling totally ignored. But this is not the end,” tweeted Mazari, a former minister of human rights in Khan's government till April 3, when deputy speaker Qasim Suri, from the ruling PTI, dismissed the no-trust vote moved by the opposition.

 

 

Addressing the nation minutes after Suri's ruling, the former cricketer-turned-politician said he recommended President Arif Alvi to dissolve the national and provincial assemblies. While this request was accepted by the President, it, too, was reversed by the Supreme Court on Thursday.

Also Read | No comments, says India on Imran Khan driving Pakistan into political turmoil

Mazari, meanwhile, also had a word of caution for the overjoyed opposition. “The long shadows hanging over this judicial decision think the game has been won but it has just started. The ppl know who sold their souls to US & to lure the money & in the end it will go to ppl's court, despite ECP's inexplicable reluctance,” the PTI leader posted.

 

 

She was referring to the Election Commission of Pakistan's message to President Alvi, as well as the Supreme Court bench, headed by chief justice Umar Ata Bandial, that it will not be able to hold fresh polls before October. In his April 3 address to people, Imran Khan said general elections will be held within 90 days.

Also Read | Imran Khan faces trust vote after top court order: 'Will fight till last ball'

Ahead of Saturday's no-trust vote, which will be held at 10am local time, the 69-year-old leader will hold a series of meetings today and will again the nation. He has repeatedly accused the United States of conspiring with Pakistan's opposition parties to topple his government. Washington has already rejected these allegations.

 

