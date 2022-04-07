Pakistan: Election panel says snap polls not possible in 90 days, need 7 months
- In a letter to President Arif Alvi, the polling body said it requires four months to complete the delimitation in addition to organising general elections in 90 days, news ANI reported, citing Radio Pakistan.
As Pakistan grapples with a constitutional crisis, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said on Thursday general elections in the country cannot be held before October 2022. The poll panel said it needs seven months to ensure a free, fair and transparent election.
In a letter to President Arif Alvi, the polling body said it requires four months to complete the delimitation in addition to organising general elections in 90 days, news agency ANI reported, citing Radio Pakistan.
A day ago, the President asked the ECP to propose dates for holding the general elections, stating he had to appoint a date, not later than 90 days from the date of dissolution of the National Assembly, for holding the polls.
Earlier, the ECP had rejected reports claiming that holding the electoral exercise is not possible in 90 days, adding it is prepared to hold general elections within three months.
The political turmoil in the country turned into a constitutional crisis as the President dissolved the National Assembly after deputy speaker Qasim Suri rejected a no-trust motion against the Imran Khan-led government last Sunday.
Opposition parties in Pakistan said that the rejection of the no-confidence motion against Khan’s government by the National Assembly deputy speaker is an "attack on Parliament''.
Pakistan's Supreme Court is hearing the legality of political manoeuvres that led Khan to dissolve the National Assembly and call fresh election. The court is deciding if the deputy speaker of the assembly violated the country’s constitution by refusing to allow a no-confidence vote against Khan at the weekend.
The move allowed Khan to get the President dissolve parliament and order an election, which must be held within 90 days. According to numbers, had the vote taken place, Khan was certain to have been ousted from office.
(With agency inputs)
-
Ukraine war: Moscow says Kyiv’s draft peace deal unacceptable, reveals US role
Russia currently is under heavy criticism from Ukraine and the West for allegedly committing war crimes in Ukrainian town of Bucha - located northwest of Kyiv. Last week, at least 20 bodies of people in civilian clothes were found in the town, with Kyiv claiming they were executed by retreating Russian soldiers. Moscow, however, has flat out denied the allegations.
-
Sri Lankan Prez Rajapaksa's 2 big challenges. And what he's doing to survive
NEW DELHI: A bridge financing arrangement and accommodation between the Gotabaya Rajapaksa administration and the opposition are expected to be crucial for Sri Lanka's efforts to cope with the country's worst economic and political crisis in decades. Though the Sri Lankan government has dropped its earlier reluctance to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund, the process for negotiating an arrangement with the Washington-based institution is expected to take at least six months, if not more.
-
Sri Lanka reserves drop to $1.93 bn in March, $8.6 bn due in payments this year
Sri Lanka's foreign exchange reserves dropped 16.1 per cent to $1.93 billion in March from a month earlier, the central bank said Thursday, as the island nation struggles through its worst economic crisis in decades. Sri Lanka had about $2.3 billion of foreign reserves in February. The country has also reached out to India and China for help. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's, meanwhile, has refused to step down despite his government losing its majority.
-
US sanctions on Putin’s daughters difficult to understand, says Moscow
A day after the US imposed fresh sanctions on Russian banks and President Vladimir's daughters as the war in Ukraine neared two months, the Kremlin described the move as part of a broader Western frenzy against Moscow. Hitting out at the US, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, "Of course we consider these sanctions in themselves to be the extension of an absolutely rabid position on the imposition of restrictions. In any case, the ongoing line on imposing restrictions against family members speaks for itself.”
-
Another day, another record: China’s Shanghai battles worsening outbreak
Shanghai, China's financial hub, logged 19,982 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 322 symptomatic ones for Wednesday, surpassing its previous record for a sixth straight day despite a lockdown, as the ruling party issued a rare appeal to members to be present “wherever there is a need” in the city. Overall, mainland China reported 22,995 Covid cases, which included 1,284 locally transmitted symptomatic infections.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics