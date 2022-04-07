Pakistan: Election panel says snap polls not possible in 90 days, need 7 months

As Pakistan grapples with a constitutional crisis, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said on Thursday general elections in the country cannot be held before October 2022. The poll panel said it needs seven months to ensure a free, fair and transparent election.

In a letter to President Arif Alvi, the polling body said it requires four months to complete the delimitation in addition to organising general elections in 90 days, news agency ANI reported, citing Radio Pakistan.

A day ago, the President asked the ECP to propose dates for holding the general elections, stating he had to appoint a date, not later than 90 days from the date of dissolution of the National Assembly, for holding the polls.

Earlier, the ECP had rejected reports claiming that holding the electoral exercise is not possible in 90 days, adding it is prepared to hold general elections within three months.

The political turmoil in the country turned into a constitutional crisis as the President dissolved the National Assembly after deputy speaker Qasim Suri rejected a no-trust motion against the Imran Khan-led government last Sunday.

Opposition parties in Pakistan said that the rejection of the no-confidence motion against Khan’s government by the National Assembly deputy speaker is an "attack on Parliament''.

Pakistan's Supreme Court is hearing the legality of political manoeuvres that led Khan to dissolve the National Assembly and call fresh election. The court is deciding if the deputy speaker of the assembly violated the country’s constitution by refusing to allow a no-confidence vote against Khan at the weekend.

The move allowed Khan to get the President dissolve parliament and order an election, which must be held within 90 days. According to numbers, had the vote taken place, Khan was certain to have been ousted from office.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON