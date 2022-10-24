Home / World News / Video: Just Stop Oil protesters smear King Charles waxwork with chocolate cake

Video: Just Stop Oil protesters smear King Charles waxwork with chocolate cake

Updated on Oct 24, 2022 05:20 PM IST

ByMallika Soni

Just Stop Oil protesters threw a custard pie in the face of King Charles' waxwork at Madame Tussauds on Monday, the Mirror reported.

Two people were arrested after the incident inside the London museum around.

“We responded quickly to an incident at Madame Tussauds after two people threw food at a statue at approximately 10:50hrs. They have both been arrested for criminal damage,” the Met Police tweeted.


The climate activists are demanding the government halts all new oil and gas licences and consents.

In a statement the protestors said, "We are here because we seek to protect our freedoms and rights, because we seek to protect this green and pleasant land which is the inheritance of us all. The science is clear. The demand is simple: just stop new oil and gas. It's a piece of cake."

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

king charles iii
