Justin Trudeau's son Xavier launches music career, shares video

Outgoing Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau's son Xavier has launched his R&B career, sharing a promotional video on his Instagram handle. Justin Trudeau with his son Xavier.(Justin Trudeau/X)

The promotional video shows the 17-year-old teen clad in a hoodie, wandering on the streets of Ottawa. According to the video, the song titled “Til The Nights Done” is likely to be released on February 21.

“We could roll sum / we could light one," Trudeau Jr is heard singing.

Netizens voiced their opinions on the promotional video in the comments section.

An Instagram user wrote,"Congrats for making a song hope you blow up."

“Just put the fries in the bag bro,” another user posted.

“Good stuff Xav,” another fan posted.

On his son's birthday last year, Trudeau had written on X,"Today this little guy turns 17 (and is much taller than me)… Where did the time go? Watching Xav grow into such a brilliant, sensitive young man has been one of my greatest joys."

Justin Trudeau family

Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie announced their separation in 2023, ending nearly two-decades-long marriage.

Trudeau, 51, and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, 48, were married in May 2005. The couple have three children, 14-year-old, Ella-Grace, Xavier, 15, and their youngest nine-year-old Hadrien.

"They remain a close family and Sophie and the prime minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment…and Canadians can expect to often see the family together,”the prime minister's office had said in a statement two years ago.

Justin Trudeau resignation

On January 7, Justin Trudeau announced his decision to step down as Canada's prime minister.

“I intend to resign as party leader, as Prime Minister, after the party selects its next leader through a robust, nationwide competitive process. Last night, I asked the president of the Liberal Party to begin that process. This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I'm having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election,” Reuters quoted Trudeau as saying.

“The Liberal Party of Canada is an important institution in the history of our great country and democracy. A new Prime Minister and leader of the Liberal Party will carry its values and ideals into that next election. I'm excited to see the process unfold in the months ahead,” he said.