Kamala Harris continues to mount attack on Trump over Covid-19 cover up

Sep 11, 2020
Edited by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Democratic US vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris leaves the car to get on a plane at the airport, after attending a Community Conversation with African-American Leaders, in Miami, Florida.
Democratic US vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris leaves the car to get on a plane at the airport, after attending a Community Conversation with African-American Leaders, in Miami, Florida. (REUTERS)
         

Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris lashed out at US President Donald Trump on Friday after excerpts from veteran journalist and Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ were released.

Kamala Harris held the US president accountable for the deaths caused due to the coronavirus in a tweet and said that he did nothing despite knowing that Covid-19 epidemic would jeopardize the health of millions and would upend the economy.

Harris in a tweet wrote, “When Trump was saying young people couldn’t get coronavirus, he knew they could. When Trump was saying it was the same as the flu, he knew it was deadlier. When Trump was purposely downplaying the severity, he knew it passed through the air. He knew.”

Veteran journalist and Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward released the book ‘Rage’ where he wrote that on February 7, Trump had called the coronavirus ‘deadly stuff’. He also told the journalist that he was aware of the contagious nature of the coronavirus.

Trump revealed to Woodward that he downplayed the threat to Covid-19 to not throw Americans into panic.

Kamala Harris, former senator from California, will go head-to-head against Mike Pence for the post of the vice president on November 3 in the upcoming presidential elections.

